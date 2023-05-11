Tiny PCs are awesome, but in order to keep sizes small, compromises often need to be made. If you need great performance on a small package, though, you might not need to look any further than Lenovo‘s newest tiny PC.

Lenovo has announced its latest tiny PC, the aptly-named Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny, alongside other new ThinkStations. Despite its thin footprint, it manages to pack up to a desktop-grade Intel Core i9-13900, which is rare to see in a computer this small — typically, we’re dealing with way smaller, more efficient CPUs, commonly those we see on laptops. In addition, you can get up to an NVIDIA T1000 GPU, a pro-grade GPU that comes with up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory and 896 CUDA cores.

As far as expandability, you can put up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 SODIMM RAM, and you can also put up to 4TB of m.2 storage thanks to the addition of two m.2 slots. It’s equipped with plenty of front and rear connections, in addition to, of course, supporting Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. It’s as good as a tiny PC can get.

It will be available later this month. We don’t have any details on pricing, but it should appear at Lenovo’s online store.