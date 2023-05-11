Peloton became a household name during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many people were looking for ways to stay fit from home. Unfortunately, many of the bikes it has sold since 2018 are now being recalled due to injury risks.

Peloton has initiated a recall on 2.2 million exercise bikes due to a fault in the bike seat, which can break during use and cause the rider to fall and possibly injure themselves. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there have been “35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike.”

The recall is for the Peloton Bike model PL01, and you can check the model number from the inside front fork, near the flywheel. That bike was released in January 2018, and is still sold today. If you have one of the affected bikes, you can order a replacement bike seat for free through Peleton’s website, which can be installed at home.

This comes only two years after Peloton recalled thousands of its Tread and Tread+ treadmills, following several reports of injuries and one child being killed. Peloton later released a redesigned model to address safety problems.