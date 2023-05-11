Google is already hard at work making the next version of Android. Android 14 pre-release builds have been available for a few months to those brave enough to try them. Only problem? They were only available to Google Pixel phones. This is finally changing.

The second beta of Android 14 has now arrived, and its biggest change is not in the OS itself, but rather, in which devices it’s available. Google is making the update available on a range of devices made by several other companies. More specifically, if you own any of the following devices, you might be able to try out Android 14 a few months before it actually debuts:

Vivo X90 Pro

iQOO 11

Lenovo Tab Extreme

Nothing Phone (1)

OnePlus 11

Realme GT 2 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 12T

Oppo Find N2 Flip

The update itself also brings on a few extra features and improvements, which will most certainly make it to the final version of Android 14. Among those, we have Health Connect, where the OS can store health and fitness data and share it between different apps and ecosystems, letting you choose which data is shared and which isn’t.

We also have improvements to predictive back, support for 10-bit HDR images built into the OS, support for lossless audio over USB, and many more additions. You should definitely check out the full list of changes if you’re interested in giving this a shot, especially so given that the next beta will be the last beta carrying any changes since the OS is scheduled to reach platform stability ahead of its final release after Beta 4.

If you’ve been test-driving the beta, make sure to check out this update. And if you’re interested in trying it out for the first time, you can do so if you have a supported device — just keep in mind that this is a beta, and don’t be surprised if you see any ugly issues.