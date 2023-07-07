What to Look for in a Portable Power Station in 2023

Portable power stations are a modern convenience that every household should consider investing in. They’re the kind of device you may never use but don’t want to be without when life throws a curveball. A great power station can mitigate an otherwise problematic situation, especially if you live in an area known for heavy or violent storms.

When you’re shopping for a new portable power station, there are a few things you’ll want to watch for. Maybe the most important is the available inputs. Are there enough plugs to cover what you need in an emergency or charge all your devices?

If you’re looking at a power adapter and it’s missing components you need, it may be an automatic pass. Some of the best portable power stations support USB charging, have a 12V input, and no less than 2 AC ports.

From there, you can look at other aspects, like the battery capacity, typically rated in milliamp-hours (mAh). You can use this number and the rated voltage (either 12V or 24V) to determine the watt hours using the formula (mAh)*(V)/1000.

So, if your portable power station has a capacity of 20,000mAh and a rating of 24V, its watt-hours would be 480Wh. Why is this important to know? Every device you use with the station will chip away at that 480Wh. For example, if you have a 200W desktop computer, the power station can run it for approximately 2 hours without any other variables.

While looking at wattage, you’ll also want to consider the peak and continuous wattage ratings. Peak wattage refers to the max wattage needed to run a device from a cold start. Continuous wattage refers to the lower supply they’ll need to remain running.

If you’re worried about keeping appliances running, the station will need a higher peak wattage rating, easily well into the 2,000W range. This part is crucial and can’t be emphasized enough—if you want to power your fridge during a power outage, you must have a power station with a high enough peak wattage rating to handle the startup draw of the compressor.

Finally, how does the power station charge? Some only support wall outlet charging through a DC port, while others are compatible with detached solar panels. The latter is recommended, especially if you plan on traveling with your power station.

There’s plenty to think about when shopping for a new portable power station, so we’ve tried to simplify the process. Below, you’ll find five of the best portable power stations, at least one of which should satisfy your needs.

Best Portable Power Station Overall: BLUETTI AC200P

Pros ✓ 7 ways to charge

7 ways to charge ✓ Long 2,000Wh capacity

Long 2,000Wh capacity ✓ 2-hour recharge with 1,200W solar input

2-hour recharge with 1,200W solar input ✓ 17 outputs, including USB-C and wireless Cons ✗ Fairly large for a portable unit

Fairly large for a portable unit ✗ On the heavier side

The BLUETTI AC200P Portable Power Station provides 2,000Wh of power, with a 2,000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter for maximum efficiency. This power station is far from cheap, but its overall capacity, input, and output justify the cost.

An ample number of high-performing outputs will keep your home or life running longer than some of the more affordable options. When it comes to powering essential devices, reliability often trumps savings.

This power station can be put to good use with the 17 different outputs, including USB-C, USB-A, AC, and wireless options. BLUETTI designed the AC200P for various scenarios, with options to recharge the LiFeP04 3,500 life-cycle battery using AC, solar, and car adapters. You can even couple an external solar panel and the AC adapter to charge simultaneously for a fast recharge.

BLUETTI’s AC200P is the best portable power station for its versatility, battery capacity, and durability. Unfortunately, all of this comes at the cost of a considerably large size for a portable unit. It’s one of the largest on this list, at 60 lbs and 16.5x11x15.2 inches. But if you have the space and you have the cash, you won’t be disappointed.

Best Portable Power Station Overall BLUETTI AC200P Portable Power Station BLUETTI delivers a wholly efficient and reliable portable power experience sure to keep all your devices charged and ready when needed.

Pros ✓ Very reasonable price

Very reasonable price ✓ Compact and easy to transport

Compact and easy to transport ✓ Solar charging compatible

Solar charging compatible ✓ Built-in SOS flashlight Cons ✗ 330W cap limits capabilities

330W cap limits capabilities ✗ Mostly practical as a roadside companion

The Flashfish 330W Portable Power Station is a simple-looking device that’s friendly to your wallet. Its unassuming construction features eight ports, including 2 AC, 2 DC, and a 45W USB-C option. Though not the most robust in terms of inputs and outputs, when you spot the modest price tag, the appeal of the Flashfish power station is more apparent.

The unit boasts a cost per Wh of only 69 cents, so you’re saving a bunch on this portable unit. Due to its size and capacity, you won’t run an entire household with it. However, the unit is great for travel, especially with the built-in SOS flashlight.

The 330W will keep small devices running, just don’t expect to use it to cook meals on a portable electric cooktop. This is more of an emergency device to guarantee you have lighting, a charged smartphone, power for your CPAP machine, and other small essentials.

If you don’t mind spending more, the Flashfish is compatible with 100W solar panels. And since you can have the panels plugged in while using the battery, you can create a near-limitless stream of power for your sub-330W devices. Though a power unit’s capacity may be low, its price and size boost its value.

Best Budget Portable Power Station FF FLASHFISH 330W Portable Power Station The low-priced Flashfish 330W portable station is easy to transport and features solar charging compatibility for ample convenience.

Pros ✓ Mobile app puts you in full control

Mobile app puts you in full control ✓ Expandable up to 8,192Wh

Expandable up to 8,192Wh ✓ 16 output ports

16 output ports ✓ 2-hour recharge with AC and solar Cons ✗ Very expensive

Very expensive ✗ Heavy and bulky

Rivaling the company’s own AC200P Portable Power Station, BLUETTI’s AC200MAX is an enhanced version that boosts the watt-hours to 2,048, improves fast charging by 200W, and supports 200W more solar input. The biggest change, though, is its compatibility with BLUETTI expandable batteries.

While 2,048Wh is its native max, it can be expanded to 8,192Wh with two battery packs. Of course, that means a tethered system that takes up a lot of space. But the space it takes up (as well as its cost), is well worth it, as you can see from our review of the BLUETTI AC200MAX:

I do feel everyone, especially if you’re in a region at risk of inclement weather, should have the AC200MAX at home, charged and ready to go. It’s a great backup system to keep your household running during a blackout until power is restored and can help mitigate things like loss of food when the refrigerator dies.

Despite its size, the AC200MAX is a convenient, multipurpose portable charger compatible with BLUETTI’s line of solar panels. The device’s expandable power using BLUETTI batteries enhances functionality in various scenarios, making this the ultimate portable power station in emergencies. Its incredibly high price tag is the biggest thing keeping it from excelling to the overall best category.

The AC200MAX is also compatible with the BLUETTI app (available on iPhone/iPad and Android), allowing you to monitor and control your unit. Maximizing efficiency is a feature most portable power stations should probably have, and the AC200MAX makes good use of it to ensure you’re never wasting battery power.

Best Solar Portable Power Station BLUETTI AC200MAX Portable Power Station Though pricey, the AC200MAX is expandable to over 8,000Wh, ensuring you have more than enough capacity to run the essentials in an emergency.

Pros ✓ Very compact and lightweight

Very compact and lightweight ✓ Surprising 4,2000mAh capacity

Surprising 4,2000mAh capacity ✓ Solar panel compatible Cons ✗ Low 155Wh limit

Low 155Wh limit ✗ Limited output ports

Limited output ports ✗ Cost per Wh could be lower

Lightweight and small, the AIMTOM 4,2000mAh Power Station sports a surprising number of outlets considering its size and price. The power station has a relatively low cost per Wh, which furthers its appeal. If you frequent campgrounds or RV parks, this power station is sure to come in handy to keep your basic devices running.

Despite a relatively low 155Wh rating, this portable power station has a battery capacity of 4,2000mAh. It’s a slight imbalance, but that does mean it will be a long while until you have to recharge the power station. If you’re running a CPAP machine or have many small electronics to keep charged, that’s definitely beneficial.

The AIMTOM 4,2000mAh Power Station is only 3.48 lbs and measures 7.67×6.73×3.54 inches, making it incredibly easy to carry around and travel with. Even at its smaller size, the station features six outputs, including three USB and three DC ports. Considering the station’s smaller size, you’d expect simplicity. However, the AIMTOM features a solar panel input that will help keep things running even longer.

Due to its size and 155Wh limit, you’re limited on what you can charge and power with the AIMTOM portable station, but it’s a handy device to have around if you’re frequently on the road.

Best Compact Portable Power Station AIMTOM 42000mAh 155Wh Power Station AIMTOM's portable station is deceptively powerful, with over 42,000mAh capacity hindered only by the limited 155Wh limit.

Pros ✓ USB fast-charging ports

USB fast-charging ports ✓ Plenty of output ports

Plenty of output ports ✓ Super fast charging

Super fast charging ✓ Solar panel compatible Cons ✗ Bulky looking design

Bulky looking design ✗ Somewhat expensive

Boasting a 2,016Wh expandable capacity with a surprising 2,400W max, the ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA Max 2000 has the specs to get the job done. This portable power station is a great candidate for keeping power-hungry appliances running for a short spell.

The true draw of the EF ECOFLOW is its charging time, as you can see in sister site Review Geek’s ECOFLOW Delta Max 2000 review:

At home, I recharged the power station on two separate occasions. It took around an hour, and I could track the battery’s charging progress at any time on the screen or through the smartphone app . I also liked that I could keep other devices connected without impacting the battery charge time.

Considering all that it can charge and power, the fast charge makes this a versatile station useful at home as a backup and on the road.

Though it looks bulky and cumbersome, it’s not the biggest power station on this list. However, like the BLUETTI AC200MAX, it’s expandable (up to 6,048Wh), which creates a large configuration of units that’s not as easy to transport.

It’s hard to beat a 1.8-hour charge time, even if the price tag is on the high side. However, the cost per Wh isn’t out of range, and the power station has a high AC output with plenty of port options, including fast-charging USB plugs. This results in a portable power station that should keep your essentials running and charged for a decent amount of time.

Best Fast-Charging Portable Power Station EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA Max 2000 EF ECOFLOW's portable station delivers lightning-fast charging, so you'll virtually always have a portable station to charge you devices off of.

Frequently Asked Questions

What size power station do I need? This depends primarily on how much power you think you’ll need to draw from your portable power station. Are you looking for a device to go camping with? Or a unit intended to keep your office running in the event of a power outage? When you know what you want from your power station, you have to look at the different devices it will need to charge. Try to calculate the total power consumption of every device that could be running on the station, and how long each could be powered by the portable station. If you’re consuming 300W of power continuously at 5 hours per day, you’ll need a portable power station rated at least 1,500Wh. Can a portable power station run a heater? Yes, a portable power station can run a heater. However, this is true on a case-by-case basis. Your portable power station will need to have the capacity to keep your heater running for your desired length of time. Can a portable power station run a refrigerator? While portable power stations can run a refrigerator, the power consumption of the refrigerator can exceed what many portable power stations are capable of. Be mindful of the mAh of your power station’s battery and the watt hours of your refrigerator to determine if you have enough battery life to keep your food cold. How do I charge a power station? Your portable power station can have several methods of charging. The most traditional is via a DC cord that plugs into your wall outlet. Depending on the size of the station, a USB-C cable may also be an option or you can plug it into your car’s cigarette lighter. Many portable power stations also have inputs for detached solar chargers. This method allows you to keep your station charged throughout the day, supplying you with a near-constant, modest stream of power.