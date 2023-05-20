On Disney+, use the Watchlist function to create a list of the Marvel movies that you want to watch. Add them by order of their release dates—as that's the correct order in which to watch them.

It can be tricky to figure out how to watch Marvel movies in the correct order on Disney+ because of how many there are. What’s more, multiple films get released every year, which further complicates things. However, you can figure out the correct order by noting one key detail.

How Many Marvel Movies Are There?

The correct order in which to watch Marvel movies is in the order that they were released. As of this writing in May 2023, there are 40 confirmed movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This figure includes all released movies in addition to those that have been confirmed to be in production.

Every Marvel movie in the MCU falls into one of two sagas: “The Infinity Saga” and “The Multiverse Saga.” Also, each of these sagas is broken down into separate phases. The Infinity Saga consists of phases one through three and The Multiverse Saga is composed of phases four through six.

Phase Five has a set number of movies despite some of them still being in production. Conversely, the number of movies in Phase Six may increase due to some in-development films not yet being confirmed.

How to Watch Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Movies in Order of Release

Here’s a list of every released and confirmed MCU movie to date in the correct watching order, along with their respective release dates. We’ve broken it down into sagas and phases to make it even easier for you to keep track of them all.

The Infinity Saga – Phase One (6 Movies)

Iron Man (May 2, 2008)

The Incredible Hulk (June 13, 2008)

Iron Man 2 (May 7, 2010)

Thor (May 6, 2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (July 22, 2011)

The Avengers (May 4, 2012)

The Infinity Saga – Phase Two (6 Movies)

Iron Man 3 (May 3, 2013)

Thor: The Dark World (November 8, 2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (April 4, 2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (August 1, 2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (May 1, 2015)

Ant-Man (July 17, 2015)

The Infinity Saga – Phase Three (11 Movies)

Captain America: Civil War (May 6, 2016)

Doctor Strange (November 4, 2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5, 2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7, 2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (November 3, 2017)

Black Panther (February 16, 2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (April 27, 2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6, 2018)

Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019)

Avengers: Endgame (April 26, 2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 2, 2019)

The Multiverse Saga – Phase Four (7 Movies)

Black Widow (July 9, 2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 3, 2021)

Eternals (November 5, 2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Madness (May 6, 2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)

The Multiverse Saga – Phase Five (6 Movies)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

The Marvels (November 10, 2023)

Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024)

Thunderbolts (July 26, 2024)

Blade (September 6, 2024)

The Multiverse Saga – Phase Six (4 Movies—So Far)

Deadpool 3 (November 8, 2024)

Fantastic Four (February 14, 2025)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025)

Avengers: Secret Wars (May 1, 2026)

How to Keep Track of All MCU Movies on Disney+

Conveniently, like many streaming apps, Disney+ has a Watchlist function. As the name implies, this lets you create a list of movies that you can watch later. To add movies to your Watchlist, go to the page for that movie and press the plus-sign (+) button that’s next to the “Watch Now” button.

To access your Watchlist, select the plus-sign (+) icon on the left-side menu. When clicked, you’ll go to the page where all your tagged movies are saved.

After you’ve watched a movie, we recommend that you remove it from your Watchlist. This lets you more easily keep track of those you’ve already seen.

How Do You Know What Order to Watch the MCU Movies?

When production companies plan on marketing a series of movies, they usually release them in the order that they should be watched. This is the way that lets audiences most easily keep track of the series chronology.

Moreover, it’s easier to produce and release movies in this manner. The MCU is a huge project with overlapping production schedules. By producing and releasing movies in the order they happen in the MCU timeline, it’s easier for writers, directors, and other creative staff to produce consistent and entertaining products.

With that said, there are a lot of MCU movies to get through if you’re planning on watching them all. In between flicks, maybe flip over to a TV show set in the same universe. Or if Marvel content is really wearing down your brain with all the high-budget explosions and spandex suits, check out some refreshing animated films. Movie marathons can be fun, but binge-watching media can have some nasty effects on your brain. Make sure to get up, stretch, and go outside once in a while.