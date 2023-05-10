Apple’s Find My network is one of the strongest selling points for its devices, giving you the ability to find lost items using a worldwide mesh Bluetooth network. Google is finally building its own version of the feature for Android phones and trackers.

Google announced an upgraded version of Find My Device at Google I/O today, which will support Bluetooth-based trackers instead of just phones and tablets. It will display all your devices on a map, with the ability to find nearby items with a radar-like feature on your phone — remarkably similar to Apple’s Find My Service.

Most importantly, Android phones and tablets will act as nodes for Google’s tracking network, potentially making it the most extensive Bluetooth tracking network on Earth — there are billions of Android devices in active use. Google is also working with Tile and Chipolo to integrate its devices into the network.

You’ll also get alerts if an unknown tracker is detected on you, as a measure to protect against stalking. Google and Apple previously announced that it was working together on this feature, so if you’re on an Android device, you’ll still be notified if an Apple AirTag is following you.

The new network is supposed to arrive later this summer.