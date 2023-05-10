Uber might be the app you go to whenever you want to get from point A to point B. Now, though, it’s been looking to expand a lot further. Uber is now testing out the ability to book flights right from the app.

Some people in the UK will get the ability to book domestic and international flights right from the Uber app. This doesn’t mean that Uber is now becoming an airline (although who knows what the future holds), but instead, it works like a third-party booking tool like Expedia or Kayak.

The UK is a huge market for Uber, and there, the company offers not only ride-sharing services, but also lets you book trains, boats, and buses thanks to partnerships with service providers. This looks like a similar thing, except for flights.

With this, Uber wants to establish itself as everyone’s one-stop-shop for all things travel, whether that is taking a ride down a few blocks or moving from one country to the other. Uber wants to roll this feature out to all UK users within the next few weeks.

There’s no timeline as to when this will become available in the US or elsewhere, but presumably, if this goes well, Uber might expand this feature into other countries eventually.