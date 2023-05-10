The Microsoft 365 app, previously known as the Office app, acts as the hub for Microsoft’s online services on iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Microsoft is now rolling out improved PDF support to the app.

The Microsoft 365 mobile app is adding the ability to sign PDFs, including the option to store your initials and full signature for later use. A blog post explains, “Many of you use your mobile devices to remain productive on the go. You’ve shared that one task you want to be able to complete in such situations is signing a PDF. Whether you need to sign a tax documents, a rental agreement, a contract, or any other important PDF document, we have got you covered. Also, any attachments and read-only files you open and sign get saved automatically in a Signed folder repository.”

With the new update, you’ll be able to open a PDF, then select More > Sign PDF. The app will ask you where you want to sign, then you select the correct signature (if you have one saved already) or create one. Afterwards, you can move and resize the signature on the page as needed, and your changes will be automatically saved.

The functionality should also work for PDFs not saved in OneDrive or another synchronized location, such as an attachment opened from an email app or a file downloaded from the web. For those files, the Microsoft 365 app will save the modified version in a “Signed PDF” folder in your device’s documents folder.

PDF signing is now available for Microsoft 365 Insiders, starting with version 2.72 (Build 23041202) of the iPhone app and version 16.0.16327.20270 of the Android app. Once any bugs are ironed out, it should roll out to everyone.