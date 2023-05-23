A bunch of USB-C cables on a table and in a person's hand
Justin Duino / How-To Geek

An organized workspace boosts productivity, focus, and creativity. However, tangled cables often disrupt tidiness. You can transform this chaotic cord maze into a neat, orderly system with strategic cable management methods. Here are some easy ways to keep things neat.

Cable Organizers and Holders

Cable organizers and holders should be your first line of defense. These simple tools, like cable clips and cable management boxes, can help secure loose cables and prevent them from tangling. Cable clips can be stuck to the edge of your desk or monitor to guide cables along a predetermined path. Cable management boxes are an excellent choice for larger cables or power strips. They can neatly contain and hide these bulky items, leaving your desk space clean and uncluttered.

Best Adhesive Cable Clips

OHill Cable Clips,16 Pack Black Adhesive Cord Holders, Ideal Cable Management Cord Organizer Cable Organizer for Organizing Cable Wires-Home, Office, Car, Desk Nightstand

These stick-on cable routers are great for individual cords, especially at the start and finish of cable routes.

Amazon

$8.99
$11.99 Save 25%

Cable Wrapping

Cable wrapping is another effective method to tame your cable mess. When done correctly, cable wrapping can organize your cables and protect them from damage. You can use spiral cable wrap, self-closing wrap, or braided wrap depending on your needs. The key to effective cable wrapping is grouping similar or related cables together. For instance, keep all your monitor cables in one wrap and your power cables in another.

CSZD Spiral Cable Wrap

Easy to use, simply bundle your cables, wrap to the desired length, and cut off the excess.

Amazon

$6.99
 

Cable Sleeves

Cable sleeves are a sleek and stylish solution for managing your desk cables. They can consolidate multiple cords into one neat tube, making your desk look more organized. Cable sleeves come in various materials, from flexible neoprene to rigid plastic, and you can choose based on your preference and the number of cables you need to manage.

JOTO Cable Management Sleeves

JOTO Cable Management Sleeve

Grab cables and tuck them away out of sight with these slim neoprene sleeves. You can even bind them to your desk for a clean look.

Amazon

$9.99
$14.99 Save 33%

Velcro Ties

Velcro ties are the unsung heroes of cable management. They’re simple, reusable, and highly effective. These ties are perfect for bundling similar cables or securing excess cable length. Because they’re easy to attach and remove, they’re perfect for cables you often move or adjust.

VELCRO Brand ONE-WRAP Cable Ties

Easy on, easy off!

Amazon

$11.70
 

Choosing Wireless Devices to Reduce Cable Clutter

Consider the advantages of using wireless devices to reduce cable clutter. Wireless keyboards, mice, and headphones can eliminate several cables from your desk. Even though these devices will need charging, a single charging station can replace multiple cables, significantly reducing the clutter.

The Best Mice of 2023

Best Mouse Overall
Razer Pro Click Humanscale Wireless Mouse
Amazon

$104.99
 

Logitech G203 Wired Lightsync Mouse
Best Budget Mouse
Logitech G203 Wired Lightsync Mouse
Amazon

$27.99
$39.99 Save 30%

Logitech G502 X plus Lightspeed
Best Gaming Mouse
Logitech G502 X plus Lightspeed
Amazon

$144.99
$159.99 Save 9%

Logitech MX Master 3S
Best Wireless Mouse
Logitech MX Master 3S
Amazon

$99.99
 

Razer Basilisk V3
Best Wired Mouse
Razer Basilisk V3
Amazon

$56.99
$69.99 Save 19%

Logitech MX Vertical
Best Ergonomic Mouse
Logitech MX Vertical
Amazon

$89.15
$99.99 Save 11%

Apple Magic Mouse 2
Best Mouse for Mac
Apple Magic Mouse 2
Amazon

$79.00
 

Mounting Power Strips and Surge Protectors

Mounting your power strips and surge protectors on the underside of your desk can free up a surprising amount of desk real estate. You can secure these bulky items out of sight using adhesive hooks or specially designed mounts. However, ensure you mount them in an accessible location for easy plug-in and removal of devices.

Heavy Duty Metal Power Strip Surge Protector Mounting Brackets

An easy solution to mounting your power strips under your desk or even against a wall.

Amazon

$9.99
 

Monitor Mounts with Built-In Cable Management

Invest in monitor mounts with built-in cable management for an elegant, space-saving solution. These mounts can elevate your screen to an ergonomic level while discreetly routing cables through their structure, eliminating unsightly cord piles.

The 6 Best Single Monitor Mounts of 2021

ErGear Single Monitor Stand
Best Overall
ErGear Single Monitor Stand
Amazon
Amazon Basics Premium Monitor Stand
Best Premium
Amazon Basics Premium Monitor Stand
Amazon

$109.99
 

HUANUO Single Monitor Mount
Best Budget
HUANUO Single Monitor Mount
Amazon
Jarvis Monitor Mount
Modern
Jarvis Monitor Mount
Amazon
HUANUO Monitor Wall Mount
Best Wall Mount
HUANUO Monitor Wall Mount
Amazon

$51.99
 

VIVO Single Monitor Mount
Best Freestanding Option
VIVO Single Monitor Mount
Amazon

$34.99
 

Under-Desk Cable Organizers

Under-desk cable organizers, such as cable trays or cable spines, can effectively hide and manage the cables that need to run from your desk to the floor. These organizers can keep your cables off the ground, reducing the risk of tripping and making cleaning easier. Plus, they create a cleaner, more professional appearance for your workspace.

Quszmd Under Desk Cable Management Tray No Drill

With a simple G-clamp system, this is a quick and easy way to get those cabled off the floor.

Amazon

$21.99
 

A clean and organized workspace is not a luxury; it’s a necessity for productivity. With these tips, you’re well on your way to creating a clutter-free, organized desk that enhances your focus and creativity. Remember, the key is to create a system that works for you and is easy to maintain.

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Sydney Butler Sydney Butler
Sydney Butler has over 20 years of experience as a freelance PC technician and system builder. He's worked for more than a decade in user education and spends his time explaining technology to professional, educational, and mainstream audiences. His interests include VR, PC, Mac, gaming, 3D printing, consumer electronics, the web, and privacy. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Research Psychology with a focus on Cyberpsychology in particular.
Read Full Bio »