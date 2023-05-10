Mother’s Day is this weekend, and if you’re still looking for great gifts for the mom(s) in your life, we found some you might want to check out. This week, save big on Apple Watch SE, Google Pixel Watch, and plenty more.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) For $219 ($30 Off)

There’s a lot to love about the Apple Watch SE. For starters, it’s the most affordable wearable in Apple’s entire lineup. It boasts many of the same health, fitness, and notification features found in the more expensive versions, including the newly added crash detection that can alert first responders and loved ones if you’ve been in an accident. Finally, this model regularly goes on sale, and this week in particular, the Apple Watch SE has dropped back down to its lowest price so far. The model featured in today’s sale is the smaller 40mm version, and it comes in three distinct colors — Starlight, Midnight, and Silver — to match your style and preference.

Google Pixel Watch For $329.99 ($70 Off)

The Pixel Watch isn’t just Google’s first wearable since purchasing Fitbit in 2019; it’s the company’s first Wear OS-powered watch ever! Often referred to as Google’s version of the Apple Watch for Android, its rounded display and curved edges exude a certain visual appeal unlike any other Wear OS watch on the market. It’s not all just pretty looks, however. The Pixel Watch comes with deep Fitbit integration, as well as brand new features introduced by Wear OS 3. Best of all, the Pixel Watch is now down to its lowest price ever since it launched in October 2022.

Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor For $549.99 ($250 Off)

Samsung’s display tech is some of the best in the biz, so imagine having the esteemed privilege to gaze into this beauty everyday. Whether you like to game at 240Hz at night, zip through productivity apps during the day, or do a little bit of both as your work and play lives collide, this Odyssey G7 is a 32-inch stunner that’s worthy of a spot on your desktop. It features a curved panel designed to appease the human eye, rapid refresh rates for smooth picture performance, a 1ms response time for zero-latency feedback, and it even comes with both G-Sync and FreeSync to work with your PC, regardless of the processor under the hood.

More Deals This Week

Looking for even more great Mother’s Day gifts (or maybe something for yourself)? Check out these sales on a range of tech gadgets, from streaming sticks, to earbuds, to SSDs, and more.