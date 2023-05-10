5G is great on our phones. What if you could use it on other devices, too? Sure, you can use your phone as a mobile hotspot, but if you want a dedicated 5G line for surfing the web on your laptop while on the go, Netgear has your back.

Netgear has announced its new M6 Pro mobile router, and it’s pretty much all you could ask from a mobile router. It can connect to your mobile network provider of choice and give you 5G mmWave connectivity that you can then connect to over a regular Wi-Fi 6E network, letting you use your laptop, your main desktop PC, and pretty much anything you’d like.

This means that if you don’t want to use your phone as a mobile hotspot, you can just get one of these bad boys and connect to the internet wherever you are, whether it’s a coffee shop, a coworking space, or a town square. And with it supporting 5G connectivity, your internet speed should be just as fast, if not faster, than your connection at home. Pair it with a nano-SIM from your provider of choice with unlimited data, and you’re good to go online anywhere you want — without draining the battery on your smartphone or handing it to someone else.

You can buy the Netgear hotspot starting today for the steep price of $999.