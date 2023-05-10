Depending on what’s more important to you, there is probably a monitor for you out there. And if your absolute priority is resolution, you might want to check out this 6K monitor that Dell just released.

Dell has launched the UltraSharp 32 6K, and the company claims it’s the first 6K monitor using IPS Black — a special kind of IPS display that is able to achieve way deeper blacks than regular IPS panels, giving you some of the advantages of OLED displays with none of its tradeoffs. It was previously announced at CES 2023, but now, we know a little more about it. The monitor has a built-in 4K HDR webcam as well as Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, able to deliver up to 140W of power. Its biggest selling point is, however, its massive 6K display, which is meant to give Apple’s ProDisplay XDR a run for its money.

If you don’t really want a 6K monitor, Dell also launched a new curved ultra-wide monitor, the UltraSharp 38 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor, also supporting this IPS Black technology with a WQHD+ resolution for probably the inkiest blacks you can get on an IPS panel. The monitor is able to display up to two PCs at once thanks to built-in KVM, and if you’d rather do it that way, you also have Picture-in-Picture. It’s the perfect monitor for those seeking not only a top-class experience, but also one for those seeking to switch between more than one system.

The UltraSharp 32 6K can be yours for $3,199, and it’ll be available from May 11. The UltraSharp 38 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor, though, will be available from June 22, starting at a $1,529 price point. Both of them should appear on Dell’s online store.