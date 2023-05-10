Google’s Pixel smartphones have a loyal following. While flagship models garner media attention and make for fantastic purchases, it’s usually the mid-range “A” series that gets the most sales. Google is yet again seeking to replicate that winning formula with the launch of the Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 7a is the latest member of the Pixel 7 family, together with the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. It’s the cheapest of the bunch, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s much worse. Google took note of criticism made of its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, and opted to improve many of its shortcomings with the new 7a.

Let’s start with the basics. The Pixel 7a is powered by the Google Tensor G2 SoC, the same one that powers the other Pixel 7 smartphones. This means that you can expect this phone to perform just as well as its more expensive relatives.

There’s a 6.1-inch FHD OLED screen that can, for a change, run at a 90Hz refresh rate. You also get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, giving you enough space to store all your apps and many of your memories. Which, speaking of, you’ll be able to capture in better quality now.

The camera is still not the same as the Pixel 7, but with a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor with a 120° field-of-view, you’re still well served. The camera is able to record videos up to 4K/60fps. When it comes to battery, you’re getting a 4,385 mAh cell, which you can top up with 18W fast charging and, in a first on Google’s A-series smartphones, wireless charging, at up to 7.5W.

The Pixel 7a can be yours for $499, and it’s now available for pre-order at Google’s online store. You can also read our brand new Pixel 7a review, if you’re on the fence.