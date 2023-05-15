Discover all the ways the new BLUETTI EP900 home energy system can make your life easier. Its unprecedented power delivery and innovative features will help you both save and potentially make money while maintaining continuous access to the energy you need to keep your home running smoothly.

Achieve Power Independence With Peace of Mind

Become more energy sufficient in any situation with the EP900. The newest energy storage system from BLUETTI features a modular, easy-to-install design with IP65-certified dust and water resistance, making it invaluable for both indoor and outdoor use. Its protective rugged aluminum case ensures optimal performance and uninterrupted power delivery even in the harshest weather conditions. The EP900’s LiFePO4 battery cell is the safest on the market and is built to deliver an extended lifespan. It’s even backed by a comprehensive 10-year warranty, taking the hassle out of becoming energy independent.

The EP900 and B500 expansion battery packs contain the safest battery cells on the market and last 4-6 times longer than standard lithium batteries. A single EP900 can connect with up to four B500 units to achieve a max capacity of 19.8kWh and maximum input of 18kW, while two EP900s can pair with up to eight B500 units for a max capacity of 39kWh — enough power to keep your home running efficiently for weeks. While solar roof panels collect and convert sunlight into ready-to-use energy during the day, the B500 battery packs can store excess solar energy day or night to meet all of your power demands without interruption.

BLUETTI EP900 Home Energy System Become more energy sufficient in any situation with the new BLUETTI EP900.

Built for heavy-duty residential and small business use, the BLUETTI EP900’s 9kW inverter provides 120V or 240V output options to power high-wattage appliances and tools. Running two units parallel to each other achieves an output of 18kW, which can easily keep an entire house running. The EP900’s solar energy storage also ensures you’ll maintain access to sustainable power in any situation. The unit is compatible with new and existing solar systems and can easily be integrated into the main grid. This allows you to use surplus power instead of wasting it, while also being able to sell excess power back to the utility company for a positive, long-term investment solution.

Not only can the EP900 help you make money, but it can help you save money in the long run as well. You’ll be able to considerably reduce your electric costs with its Peak Load Shifting feature, which allows you to charge the EP900 with low-price grid power or free solar energy. You can also set it to recharge during peak hours which are generally between 4 pm and 10 pm. Since the price of electricity during this time frame is substantially higher, you can effectively offset your monthly bills with the right charging schedule.

Living on the outskirts of town has a variety of perks, and with the BLUETTI EP900, you can ensure you maintain access to the backup power you need in the event of extreme weather events or fluctuations in power. Instead of relying exclusively on the grid to keep your home’s essentials running, adding the EP900’s home energy system can extend your outage protection. You’ll even maintain real-time control of your power usage at a distance with the BLUETTI app. In just a few clicks, you can manage the unit’s power consumption, view its charging status, perform OTA updates, and adjust various settings whether you’re at home or on the go.

Become Energy Self-Sufficient With BLUETTI

Since its inception, BLUETTI has strived to empower every family with reliable energy storage solutions. Their clean and green systems provide the power you need while saving on the cost of electricity and the cost to the environment. BLUETTI is trusted by millions of people around the world for exceptional, eco-friendly indoor and outdoor power delivery.

Let BLUETTI keep your home powered up in every situation with the new EP900. You’ll be able to achieve unprecedented energy storage with the B500 battery packs, save money on your monthly electricity bill, and ensure your family has the power to stay safe, connected, and comfortable throughout any unforeseen circumstance. With the EP900, becoming energy self-sufficient has never been easier.