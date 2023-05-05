No one likes websites and services filled with ads, but Gmail’s advertising has been relatively unintrusive over the years. Recently, though, that’s changing for some people.

Now, when you open the Gmail app on your phone, you’ll likely see a few ads at the top of your email’s Updates tab, with a tab disclosing that it’s an ad but otherwise appearing as a regular email. It’s just two ads and, at the moment, it doesn’t look like it shows in the main Inbox view, but they’re there.

As a person who works very hard to keep my email in check, I am absolutely INCENSED that Gmail is just putting random ads in my inbox now??? pic.twitter.com/5LompTLLPL — rosemary h (@rohallma) May 3, 2023

On the desktop, though, things are seemingly even worse. Now, according to online reports, instead of Google just showing two ads at the top, it’s now taking a more invasive approach. There are now more than two ads, and they’re scattered across your inbox instead of consistently showing up at the top. This is not yet showing up for everyone, by the looks of it — for one, I don’t seem to have it yet — but it’s not an enjoyable experience.

If you’re a Gmail user, and you start seeing more ads over the course of the next days, you won’t be alone.