Roku has been slowly expanding its smart home products, from security cameras to light bulbs. The company’s latest offering is a home monitoring system, with optional 24/7 professional monitoring.

The Roku Home Monitoring System SE, as it’s called, is a system with two entry sensors, a motion sensor, a wire-free keypad, and a hub with a built-in siren. It doesn’t require any tools to set up and get running, and you can configure the Home, Away, and Off modes from the Roku Smart Home app. You can be notified when a door or window is opened, or when other motion is detected, and the keypad can arm and disarm any alarms.

You can use the monitoring system on its own, checking on problems yourself, or you can pay a subscription for 24/7 professional monitoring by Noonlight. With the subscription, someone will remotely check in when an alarm is activated and contact law enforcement if needed. That subscription costs $10 per month, or $100 per year, and Roku says anyone who enables annual billing will get the first year for 50% off. The system itself costs $100.

Roku’s announcement mentions that the home monitoring system was “developed in partnership with Wyze labs,” but that might be an understatement — it appears to be identical to the Wyze Home Monitoring Core Starter Kit. The prices for Wyze’s system and monitoring service are also identical. The only difference is that you use Roku’s smart home app for management, instead of Wyze’s app, and Roku is building some integrations with its smart TVs. For example, Roku cameras can already display video feeds on Roku TVs, and the company is working on TV alert notifications for the monitoring system.

Roku Smart Home Monitoring System SE Roku's new home monitoring system works with the company's smart cameras to set alarms and detect motion from anywhere, with optional 24/7 professional monitoring.

The Roku Home Monitoring System SE is available to purchase starting today, exclusively from Walmart and Roku’s online store.