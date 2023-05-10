Google revealed the Pixel Fold last week, following months of leaks and rumors, but there still weren’t many details about the phone. Today at Google I/O, the company revealed more about its first folding phone.

The Pixel Fold is a book-style folding phone, in the same form factor as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. There’s a small screen on the exterior, with a larger 7.6-inch display visible when the phone is fully opened. Google says it’s the thinnest folding phone on the market, and it has the same Tensor G2 chipset as the Pixel 7 and new Pixel 7a.

Google is also working on software features in its apps for the unique form factor, some of which was initially built for foldables from Samsung and other companies. There’s a “table-top mode” in YouTube, with the video on one side of the fold and other information on the other side of the screen. Google also showed off a live translation mode in Google Translate, where each screen is used for the other person’s conversations.

You can now pre-order the Pixel Fold on the Google Store for $1799, and will start to ship next month. Pre-orders also include a Pixel Watch.