Windows 11 is still very much a work in progress. Microsoft just revealed that the Photos app, which initially appeared in Windows 10, is the next component to be revamped.

A new update that’s being rolled out to Windows 11 insiders in the Canary and Dev channels includes an updated Photos app with a few new features. For one, there’s a new Slideshow feature that will let you create slideshows of memories, a la Google Photos, or it will come up with its own slideshows. There’s also a new scrollbar that will let you scroll down more easily to specific dates and times, so you can bring up memories from that time period.

In addition, Photos is also getting some of Google Photos’ magic editing. A new “Spot Fix” feature will let you do light touch-ups to your photos right from the app, letting you remove unwanted blemishes or unwanted areas in photos. Just use the Brush over the area you want to cover, and it will be fixed just like magic.

There are lots of other minor changes, so make sure to check out the full changelog. And, of course, if you’re an Insider in one of the two branches where the update is rolling out, you can check out the update now. It will likely take a few weeks, or months, before it lands for all users.