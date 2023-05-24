

Starting At $1,209.00

The Aon S1 from MALIBAL is a custom-built ultraportable laptop that you can order with Linux pre-installed. While I hadn’t heard of the MALIBAL brand, I mostly enjoyed computing around the house and around town with this Linux laptop—mostly.

After spending two weeks with it, what stood out to me most was the portability and premium feel. There’s an accompanying premium price, and for your money, you get a solid but lightweight build that’s also easy to upgrade and repair. However, the Aon S1 is by no means perfect, with the battery and speakers bringing down the value a little bit. That said, customized with the maximum specs, the Aon S1 impresses with its capabilities as a commuter Linux laptop that approaches being a great general-purpose computer.

Here's What We Like Lightweight but solid build

Beautiful display

Easily repaired and upgraded

Configurable to handle mid-range gaming And What We Don't On the pricey side

Speakers and battery aren't great

Linux makes connecting monitors a pain

No webcam shutter

Design: Surprisingly Premium

Dimensions: 12.16 x 8.39 x 0.61 inches

12.16 x 8.39 x 0.61 inches Weight: from 2.8 pounds

from 2.8 pounds Display: 2880×1800, 16:10, sRGB 95%, 90Hz, Matte IPS

2880×1800, 16:10, sRGB 95%, 90Hz, Matte IPS Screen Size: 14 inches

14 inches Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, AX201 + Bluetooth, M.2 interface

The Aon S1 I tested was configured with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 64 GB of RAM. MALIBAL’s logo, reminiscent of a racing emblem, was on the cover. It’s optional when you order, though, and there’s otherwise no branding at all unless you count the Windows 11 logo on the Super key (a potential eyesore for Linux fans).

In terms of ports, I never had need for any more than what the Aon S1 supplies: two USB-A, one USB-C, one Thunderbolt, one SD card reader, one 3.5 audio jack, and one HDMI port.

The Aon S1’s ports have no labels for types or versions, though. The MALIBAL storefront tells you the Aon S1 includes one standard USB-C port and one Thunderbolt port but doesn’t tell you which is which nor what version of Thunderbolt. With some command line sleuthing, I uncovered the fact that, whichever the Thunderbolt port is, it is Thunderbolt 4.

MALIBAL’s marketing emphasizes its laptops’ repairability, so I decided to preview that by popping the unit open for a peek. I couldn’t find any documentation in the box or online that showed how to open it, but eyeballing it was easy enough. Seven obvious screws and a few easily coaxed tabs on the backplate are all that stop you from getting at the Aon S1’s innards. It looked like replacing the RAM, storage, battery, and network adapter would indeed be a cinch.

Keyboard and Touchpad

The Aon S1’s backlit keyboard felt nice and spacious compared to other laptops I’ve used, and not too spread out either. I would have preferred slightly less resistance, though, and the “sandwiched” vertical arrow keys took some getting used to.

The trackpad is huge, stretching from the left Alt key to the right Ctrl key. That meant more room for gestures, but it also meant it was easy to occasionally brush it with my palm while typing, clicking wherever my cursor happened to be and typing in the wrong place. I trained myself to hold my wrists up (that’s more ergonomic anyway), but this was with the “disable trackpad while typing” feature enabled, mind you. I have small hands, too, so it may be more of a challenge for other people.

Operating System: Linux’s High-Res Blues

One huge benefit of buying a Linux computer like the Aon S1 is that you’re spared from the technical process of installing a Linux operating system yourself. Better than that, you don’t have to worry about whether Linux will play ball with your hardware. You’re set up for success.

The MALIBAL Aon S1 I got came with Ubuntu 23.04 preinstalled (though you can configure yours with other Linux distros or Windows). Some apps came preinstalled as well, including Firefox and the LibreOffice suite. Installing other apps was easy with Ubuntu’s Software Center, and so was removing the apps I didn’t want—no manufacturer bloatware that takes special software just to get rid of.

There were a couple of apps, Heroic Games Launcher and GNOME Boxes, that were broken in the package format Ubuntu’s Software Center now defaults to, Snap. When you’re a Linux user, you are your own tech support, and I figured out through research that the simplest way to get usable versions of the apps was to install them as Flatpaks instead of Snaps. You do have to install Flatpak and enable Flathub on Ubuntu first to make Flatpaks available in Software Center, which required a few commands in the terminal.

I’m personally not a fan of Ubuntu’s default desktop environment (DE), GNOME. While it has a unique and modern aesthetic, GNOME, to me, feels cramped and restrictive, and the layout will take some getting used to if you’re coming over from Windows or Mac. My DE of choice is KDE Plasma, a flexible alternative with a more familiar default layout and the default if you choose Kubuntu instead of Ubuntu. That’s the beauty of Linux, of course: if you don’t like something, it’s almost always moddable or replaceable.

The most trouble I had with Ubuntu by far, though, was managing the display. Unfortunately, support for high-resolution displays on Linux, particularly in multi-monitor setups, is notoriously spotty. The laptop’s display alone was fine for the most part, but properly setting up an external monitor and using it as the primary display was a trying ordeal. So was the reset after disconnecting. Each usually involved much display settings fiddle-work and sometimes a forced reboot, hurting the Aon S1’s overall portability.

Also, I experienced a recurring bug in Steam for Linux where the client doesn’t respect scaling settings on high-resolution panels, making it appear so small on screen it was almost impossible to use. The May 5, 2023 beta update claims to have fixed this, but discussion on GitHub indicates it still isn’t fully resolved at the time of writing.

Performance: Great (With the Upgrades)

To put its performance to the test, I did some gaming on the Aon S1, taking advantage of the dedicated GPU. Just for kicks, I turned Cities: Skylines up to the highest graphics settings and resolution, and, despite the noticeable input lag, I was impressed by how good it looked. The battery was forecasting close to three hours in performance mode, which also surprised me. Notably, I was playing the Windows version of Cities through the Wine compatibility layer, which adds some overhead itself.

I also played Dirt 4 over Proton with ultra graphics settings. That put me around 20 FPS, while switching to “high” brought it to around 35 FPS. It’s by no means a gaming laptop, but so long as you can tolerate conservative graphics settings and lower-than-native resolutions, the Aon S1 doesn’t have to be all work and no play.

Battery Life

MALIBAL’s spec sheet for the Aon S1 claims up to 9 hours of battery life under “basic use” with its 99Wh battery (the highest capacity you’re allowed to bring with you on airplanes). I’m not sure what constitutes “basic use,” but my daily use for work involved chatting on Slack, browsing across three to six tabs, journaling in a notes app, and some music streaming over Bluetooth headphones.

Keeping up that workflow, I could get four to five hours when set to Ubuntu’s “Balanced” power plan. By switching to the Power Saver plan, installing the TLP battery optimizer, turning off Bluetooth, and limiting screen brightness, I could boost battery life closer to six hours, but still not a full workday. If you have a lighter daily load, you might get better mileage, and I’ve heard Windows manages some laptop batteries better than Linux does. Still, I wish it’d lasted longer for me.

Display and Audio: A Looker, But Not a Banger

Everything looked crisp on the Aon S1’s (non-touch) display, and in combination with the thin bezel, the visual experience felt very slick. I liked the matte texture and didn’t have too much trouble with IPS glow. However, only a few days passed before residue from the keyboard showed up on the IPS panel. Likely a casualty of the ultra-slim form factor, the keyboard and screen rest face-to-face when the Aon S1 is closed, so whatever’s on the keys easily transfers to the panel. Plan on regular screen cleaning duty if you aren’t wiping down the keyboard with every use.

The speakers on the Aon S1 are on the underside, and while I’m no audiophile, the speakers sounded pretty good—at medium to low levels only. Once I cranked up above around the 60 or 70% mark, there was some very noticeable crackling. To be fair, laptop speakers generally aren’t known for their quality. I usually use my headphones or an external speaker, anyway, but I was still surprised at how easy it was to get unpalatable sound.

Webcam

The Aon S1 comes with a nice 1080p IR webcam capable of facial recognition. While it’s hard to get really good lighting in my home, it looked decent in meetings.

That said, I was disappointed the webcam didn’t come with a privacy shutter or kill switch like many other Linux laptops do. Considering how concerned most Linux users are with digital privacy (often a primary reason for using Linux), that omission seemed glaring. You can buy an external shutter, but I wouldn’t be surprised if even the “ultra-thin” shutters on Amazon prevented the laptop from closing all the way. (But hey, maybe that’d help with the keyboard-screen residue problem). Otherwise, to keep that webcam secure, you’ll likely be falling back on the old piece-of-tape trick.

Should You Buy the MALIBAL Aon S1?

Overall I enjoyed using the Aon S1. Some annoyances came up, like the poor speakers, the panel needing frequent wipe-downs, and the privacy shutter’s noticeable absence. But for the on-the-move open source enthusiast, the highly portable MALIBAL Aon S1 with its solid build is certainly worth consideration.

There are other Linux laptops out there, including Purism’s security-focused Librem 14. It has a similar form factor but also a weaker CPU and no dedicated GPU option and is more expensive at that. If instead of the Aon S1’s base configuration you went with our favorite laptop, the Dell XPS 13, you could save $210 but get a lesser CPU, a smaller and lower-res screen, and fewer ports. That said, the XPS 13 notably includes Wi-Fi 6E support, a fingerprint reader, and better speakers.

The real value in any Linux laptop, though, is freedom from being locked in anyone’s ecosystem. You also have the freedom to repair and modify your laptop how you see fit (the XPS 13’s parts are soldered together). This also lets you spread out costs: you can choose the most inexpensive configuration and upgrade incrementally when you can afford it or with parts you already have. If you want to get on the road with your PC while getting away from Microsoft and Apple’s reach, the MALIBAL Aon S1 just might be your ticket.