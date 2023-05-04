Google has been rumored to be working on a foldable smartphone for years, and a few recent leaks pointed to a launch at next week’s Google I/O event. Surprisingly, Google went ahead and revealed the device today.

Google officially announced the Pixel Fold on the Made by Google Twitter account, showing off a render video of the phone opening and a date of May 10 — the day of the Google I/O keynote. As all the leaks suggested, it’s a book-style folding phone, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Most of the current foldable devices on the market right now use that design, or a flip phone-like layout with one extra-tall screen, like the Galaxy Z Flip or Moto Razr.

No other information about the phone was revealed, including the hardware or cameras. Previous leaks and rumors point to a 5.79-inch cover display and a 7.68-inch internal screen. There also appears to be two cameras on the back, and one camera above the internal display. The back of the phone looks nearly identical to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, with a large visor-like section containing the cameras.

If other folding phones are anything to go by, the Pixel Fold will likely be expensive more fragile than typical non-folding flagship smartphones. Still, based on what we’ve seen so far, it doesn’t appear to be any worse than the Galaxy Z Fold — which in itself is an achievement.

You can sign up for updates about the Pixel Fold from the Google Store.