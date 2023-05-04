Dell released the XPS 13 Plus last year as an ultra-premium Windows laptop, with a sleek design and a few questionable product decisions. It has now been updated with the latest processors from Intel, but it’s still a bit of a weird machine.

Dell is now selling a new variant of the XPS 13 Plus with 13th Generation Intel Core processors, though the only choice there is the 12-core Intel Core i7-1360P. The options for a 12th Gen Core i5-1240P and i7-1260P are sticking around as less-expensive alternatives. Hopefully, Dell will eventually add other 13th Gen CPU options, but there’s no word on when that could happen.

The laptop remains otherwise unchanged from the 2022 model, with the same sleek design, touch-sensitive function/shortcut row above the keyboard, and two colors. There are also still four display options, all 13.4 inches in size: a non-touch 1920×1200 IPS panel, a 1920×1200 IPS touch screen, an OLED panel with a 3456×2160 resolution, and a touch screen OLED in a 3840×2400 resolution. Dell also has a few options for RAM and storage, but the 13th Gen option limits you to 16 or 32 GB RAM.

The unchanged design means you’re still stuck with limited connectivity options — the XPS 13 Plus has two Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C ports on each side, and that’s it. There’s no SD card slot, no USB Type-A, and not even a 3.5mm headphone port. You might as well factor in the cost of a USB-C hub with your purchase, but at least Dell includes a headset adapter in the box. The previous model also had some problems with battery life and the oversized touchpad, and it’s unclear if that will be improved with the new CPU option.

You can buy the XPS 13 Plus from Dell’s website. The least expensive configuration with the 13th Gen Intel CPU costs $1,399, with 16 GB RAM, 512 GB NVMe storage, and a 1080p non-touch IPS display.