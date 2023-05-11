AI chatbots—like ChatGPT and Bing Chat—are fun to play with, but are they actually useful? Bing Chat is particularly good at being a trip planner. It can spit out a detailed multi-day itinerary from a simple prompt.

We’ve been exploring some of the practical uses for AI chatbots. For example, ChatGPT is great at making recipes for the ingredients you have on hand. Both ChatGPT and Bing Chat can be used for travel planning, but since Bing has access to more current information, it’s slightly better at it.

How to Use Bing Chat AI for Travel Planning

Bing Chat, like all AI chatbots, is only as good as the prompt you give it. In the case of travel planning, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. First and foremost, you’re going to want to make sure you’re using the “More Creative” conversation style. This will give you the most detailed responses.

There are a couple of different ways to go about using the travel planning capabilities. For an overview of things to do, use a prompt such as: “things to do in Traverse City, MI in the Summer.” You’ll get a bulleted list of suggestions.

We can get a lot more specific than that. Try asking something like: “what are the best breweries in Traverse City, MI?” You’ll get a list of options and even a map with the results.

Let’s say you want the trip planned out by the day. Use a prompt like: “Give me a daily itinerary for a weekend trip in Traverse City, MI in June.” Bing will generate a detailed list of things to do each day.

Bing Chat remembers what you’re talking about in the conversation, so you can also use follow-up prompts to fine-tune the plan. In this example, I asked it to change day 2 to include a trip to a nearby city in the itinerary.

That’s really all there is to it! All of this could be done on your own with some web searches, but that’s the beauty of Bing Chat—it does the searching for you, and lists the sources at the bottom of the response.

Of course, you should keep in mind that AI chatbots are not infallible. In fact, they very often will flat-out make stuff up and lie. You should do a bit of cross-examination before blindly following Bing Chat’s recommendations. While you’re checking out Bing Chat, there’s a lot of other cool stuff it can do. Now, enjoy the trip!

RELATED: Bing Chat: How to Use the AI Chatbot