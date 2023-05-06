UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo
UFC
You can stream UFC 288's main card for an extra fee only on ESPN+, which is included with the Disney Bundle. Preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass as well as on ESPN+.

Current and former bantamweight champions face off at UFC 288, broadcast from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on May 6, 2023. Here’s how and where to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 288 Live in the United States

UFC 288’s main card streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Existing subscribers to ESPN+ ($9.99 per month or $99.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (featuring ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $12.99+ per month) can order UFC 288 for an additional $79.99. New subscribers can get a year of EPSN+ along with UFC 288 for $124.98.

Watch on ESPN+

Onetime UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo challenges current champion Aljamain Sterling in a title match. Other bouts on the UFC 288 main card include a welterweight match between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns, a women’s strawweight match between Jéssica Andrade and Yan Xiaonan, a featherweight match between Movsar Evloev and Diego Lopes, and a featherweight match between Kron Gracie and Charles Jourdain.

All subscribers to ESPN+ and the Disney Bundle can stream the preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The early preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to stream UFC 288 on ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass, your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 288 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy way to watch UFC 288 wherever you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

  1. Download ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server located in the United States.
  3. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 288.

