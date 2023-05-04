Are you a supporter of the Galactic Empire or a sympathizer of the Rebellion? Whatever your affiliation, there’s no better way to celebrate May the 4th — also known as National Star Wars Day — than to pick up some officially-licensed merchandise from MobyFox and Shop Disney. From smartwatch bands to lightsabers and more, they’ve got everything for the ultimate Star Wars fan.

MobyFox commemorates the unofficial holiday with designer watch bands for your Apple or Android smartwatch. The bands are available in durable tan leather or sweat- and UV-resistant silicone and feature designs inspired by Star Wars movies and TV series. Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Rey, Finn, Luke Skywalker, the Mandalorian, Princess Leia, and more adorn these comfortable and adjustable smartwatch bands. Buy one to match your Star Wars-themed smartwatch background or grab a few to swap between based on your mood. Feeling a little rebellious? Then slap on a Rebel Squadron band for the day.

You can also celebrate May the 4th with official merchandise and gear from the Shop Disney store. The official marketplace for Star Wars tees, hats, sweaters, children’s attire, and so much more has everything you could need to pay tribute to the long-running franchise. From the simple Star Wars: May the 4th Be With You Tumbler to the 40th Anniversary Luke Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber Set, there’s a little bit of something for everyone. Whether you’re anxious to build the LEGO Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama or want to cuddle with your very own Wicket Ewok Plush, Shop Disney has you covered. With options like simple keychains and a $2,100 Star Wars Pewter Chess Set, the online retailer is pulling no punches for the May the 4th celebration.

Spend your National Star Wars Day scrolling through dozens upon dozens of inspired merchandise you can only get through MobyFox and Shop Disney. You’ll find the durable and stylish smartwatch bands of MobyFox and the seemingly endless list of merchandise on Shop Disney, to ensure you have no issue finding something that moves you like the Force.