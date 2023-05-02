Need a new backpack? There are plenty of options out there, but now Logitech and Peak Design have partnered to create a bag purpose-built for keyboards, headsets, and other PC accessories.

Peak Design has announced a new version of its Everyday Backpack Zip, made in partnership with Logitech G, Logitech’s gaming sub-brand. The backpack itself can hold a 15-inch laptop, a 13-inch tablet, and it can even fit your keyboard, mouse, and headphones, so you can carry your whole gaming setup everywhere you go. The only thing you can’t fit is, of course, a full desktop PC, but if you have a gaming laptop, you can pretty much take your gaming rig in its entirety with you, and set down to play anywhere you want.

Peak Design x Logitech G Everyday Backpack Zip It's probably one of the best options you have if you're a gamer and you want to carry around your rig with you.

The backpack itself has 20 liters of space so you can fit pretty much anything you want to fit inside. It has a water-resistant exterior, a modular pocket system that allows you to reconfigure the insides to your complete liking, slip pockets to carry documents, and even rotating shoulder straps. For better or worse, this is a version of the excellent Everyday Backpack Zip with support for gaming stuff. And it’s amazing.

If you wish to buy it, you can get one for $229.05.