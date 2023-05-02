It seems like just yesterday that Chrome 112 arrived, thanks to the browser’s speedy four-week release cycle. Google’s release of Chrome 113 starts today, with a few impressive changes under the hood.

Chrome 113 is scheduled for a full rollout today, following a week-long test period with a small percentage of users — if you had the update before today, you have been chosen. You might not notice anything different with the new update, since Google usually rolls out new features independently of version number bumps, but there are a few interesting changes.

The most significant improvement in Chrome 113 is support for WebGPU. The feature has been in development for several years, allowing web pages to display more advanced 3D graphics and speed up on-device machine learning algorithms. Google explained in a blog post, “WebGPU is a new API for the web, which exposes modern hardware capabilities and allows rendering and computation operations on a GPU, similar to Direct3D 12, Metal, and Vulkan. Unlike the WebGL family of APIs, WebGPU offers access to more advanced GPU features and provides first-class support for general computations on the GPU.”

Chrome 113 also has a few new CSS features for web developers to enjoy, and an experimental Private State Token API that is intended to be used after third-party cookies are phased out. There aren’t any exciting additions for the rest of us, though — there is ongoing work on a redesign, but Google’s not ready to roll that out quite yet. Google is also testing a new Reader Mode, which should go live for everyone in the next update, Chrome 114.

How to Update Google Chrome

Chrome will automatically install the update on your computer, phone, or tablet when it’s available. To immediately check for and install any available updates, click the three-dot menu icon and click Help > About Google Chrome.

RELATED: How to Update Google Chrome