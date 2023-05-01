Windows 11 brought widgets back to Microsoft’s desktop operating system, and they are still being tweaked with each update. Now another improvement is on the way.

The newest Insider Preview build of Windows 11, build 25232, is adding a revamped widget selector. Contrary to the current widget selector, which is fairly barebones, this new widget selector shows you a preview of the widget you’re about to place and pin in the widget panel. The widget selector is moved to the left, while at the bottom, there’s also a “Find more widgets” button at the bottom that, when clicked, will take you to the Microsoft Store to grab more apps with widgets.

The current widget selector just gives you a plain list of all the widgets you can choose and gives you the option to pin them by clicking on the plus icon to the right of each item. So if you’ve used it, you can probably realize how huge of an upgrade this is. It should make the process of looking at, and pinning, widgets much more comfortable.

This renewed widget selector is currently available for Insiders, and it will likely roll out to the stable version of Windows within the next weeks or months.