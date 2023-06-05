Photo of a Roku remote
Roku’s streaming devices go on sale on a somewhat regular basis, but if you’ve missed the past few discounts, now’s your chance to snag a Roku Express, Express+, or Streaming Stick 4K on sale.

First off, we have the Roku Express and the Roku Express 4K+. The entry-level model is perfect for those who have yet to check out that 4K world, letting you stream endless content in resolutions up to 1080p. It also happens to be a tiny device that you can actually fit in the palm of your hand. If you value that compactness but want something that’s a little more powerful, the Express 4K+ bumps things up to 4K resolution, ensuring that your content looks as crisp as possible.

Roku Express

This is the least expensive Roku player, with a maximum output of 1080p and no HDR support.

Amazon

$24.99
$29.99 Save 17%

Best Buy

$24.99
$29.99 Save 17%

Target

$24.99
$29.99 Save 17%

Roku Express 4K+ 2022

The Roku Express 4K+ has the compactness that makes the Roku Express so iconic, and doubles down on it by adding support for 4K streaming. You really can't go wrong with it.

Best Buy

$29.99
$39.99 Save 25%

Target

$39.99
 

Amazon

$29.99
$39.99 Save 25%

The Roku Express is usually $30, but right now, you can get it for $25, or $5 off. Meanwhile, the Roku Express 4K+, which is usually $40, can be had right now for $30. That’s a whopping 25% off.

Finally, but not least importantly, we have the fan-favorite Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It’s not sitting at the top of our best streaming devices list for nothing. It’s small, it’s pocketable, and yet, plugging it into a 4K TV can unleash a mountain of high-quality content from your favorite streaming services.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a cheap, and painless, way to stream all your favorite movies and shows in ultra-crisp 4K resolution.

Best Buy

$39.99
$49.99 Save 20%

Amazon

$39.99
$49.99 Save 20%

The Streaming Stick 4K is usually $50, which is already a decent price, but right now, you can get yours for $40 — a 20% discount for what’s probably one of the best streaming devices out there is not bad at all.

