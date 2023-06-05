Roku’s streaming devices go on sale on a somewhat regular basis, but if you’ve missed the past few discounts, now’s your chance to snag a Roku Express, Express+, or Streaming Stick 4K on sale.

First off, we have the Roku Express and the Roku Express 4K+. The entry-level model is perfect for those who have yet to check out that 4K world, letting you stream endless content in resolutions up to 1080p. It also happens to be a tiny device that you can actually fit in the palm of your hand. If you value that compactness but want something that’s a little more powerful, the Express 4K+ bumps things up to 4K resolution, ensuring that your content looks as crisp as possible.

Roku Express This is the least expensive Roku player, with a maximum output of 1080p and no HDR support.

Roku Express 4K+ 2022 The Roku Express 4K+ has the compactness that makes the Roku Express so iconic, and doubles down on it by adding support for 4K streaming. You really can't go wrong with it.

The Roku Express is usually $30, but right now, you can get it for $25, or $5 off. Meanwhile, the Roku Express 4K+, which is usually $40, can be had right now for $30. That’s a whopping 25% off.

Finally, but not least importantly, we have the fan-favorite Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It’s not sitting at the top of our best streaming devices list for nothing. It’s small, it’s pocketable, and yet, plugging it into a 4K TV can unleash a mountain of high-quality content from your favorite streaming services.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a cheap, and painless, way to stream all your favorite movies and shows in ultra-crisp 4K resolution.

The Streaming Stick 4K is usually $50, which is already a decent price, but right now, you can get yours for $40 — a 20% discount for what’s probably one of the best streaming devices out there is not bad at all.