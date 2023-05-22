Perhaps the most solid option in Roku’s streaming device lineup is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It’s powerful and small enough to fit in your pocket, and now, you can get it for 20% off for a limited time.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is, as the name suggests, a powerhouse capable of streaming any show or movie at a 4K resolution. It doesn’t need any power cables or really anything — just stick it into an available HDMI port in your TV, and fire it up. It’ll get the most out of your TV, with support for not only 4K resolution but also Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ to ensure a truly vivid experience.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a cheap, and painless, way to stream all your favorite movies and shows in ultra-crisp 4K resolution.

While it’s far from being Roku’s cheapest device, it’s probably the one that provides the best bang for your buck. If you have a 4K TV, pair it with one of these bad boys and drift away watching shows on your streaming service of choice.

While it can be usually purchased for a $50 MSRP, right now, you can get it for $40, or 20% off. It’s a great deal on a great device, and you don’t want to miss it.