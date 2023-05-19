Roku doesn’t just make streaming devices. If you want a TV with all that good Roku stuff built in, the company recently put out a range of home-built TVs, and now they’re cheaper than ever.

Nine out of 11 TVs belonging to Roku’s new lineup are discounted right now, from the entry-level Select Series all the way up to the ultra-premium Plus Series. Depending on what model you choose, and the size, you might get a substantial discount on what are probably the very best products Roku has to offer at the moment. The Select Series has options ranging from HD (720p), Full HD (1080p), and 4K resolutions, while the Plus Series features things such as Wi-Fi 6, local dimming, and Dolby Atmos.

Roku 40-inch Select Series FHD TV Roku's own lineup of TVs is sold exclusively through Best Buy, ranging in size from 24-75 inches, and they're now cheaper than ever, going from $99 to $799.

If you’ve been eyeing a specific model, it’s probably on sale right now. The entry-level Roku 24″ Class Select Series, with a 720p resolution, is down to $99, while the more expensive 75″ Class Plus Series 4K TV is down to $799 — a sizable $200 price reduction. You can see the full list below:

Roku says the sale is running from now until May 23, 2023, but that also depends on stock lasting that long.