If it seems like ChatGPT is always down, it might be because you're accessing OpenAI's website during peak hours, which are around 9AM to 5PM on weekdays. You can also try waiting a few minutes and then refreshing the page, or subscribing to ChatGPT Plus to skip the line.

Does it seem like ChatGPT is down every time you visit OpenAI’s website? It’s a frustrating experience when all you want to do is have a nice conversation with your friendly neighborhood AI chatbot. Here’s why that happens and what you can do about it.

Why Does It Seem Like ChatGPT Is Never Up?

While it might seem like ChatGPT is always down, and it’s indeed frustrating, the truth is ChatGPT is available at least some of the time.

You may be accessing the site during the peak hours, around 9AM to 5PM on weekdays, when everyone else is also doing the same. That causes congestion on the OpenAI’s servers, preventing you from getting access. If you only visit the site during those busy hours, you may find that the site is always down.

What to Do When ChatGPT Is Down

If ChatGPT is down, but you need access to the site’s features, you’ll have to find workarounds. Luckily, there are a few things you can do when the site is experiencing downtime.

Wait for ChatGPT to Be Back Up Again

If you aren’t in a rush, wait for OpenAI to bring the ChatGPT site back up again. In our experience, the site usually doesn’t remain down for more than around 15 minutes, so you don’t have to be patient for long.

You can also try opening the site outside of the normal peak hours when you’ll have more chances of successfully loading the site. Try visiting before 9AM or after 5PM, or during the weekend, since many people use ChatGPT during the workday.

Subscribe to ChatGPT Plus

If you want to skip the line, ChatGPT offers a paid plan that you can use to get access to the site when it’s down for everybody else. This plan is called ChatGPT Plus and it costs $20/month.

Once you subscribe to the plan, you have fast-track access to the site. You won’t be waiting like regular users to access the site when the site is at capacity. It’s a good idea to subscribe to this plan if you frequently need access to the site and the site isn’t available when you need it the most.

Use a ChatGPT Alternative

If you can’t wait for ChatGPT to be back up again, and you don’t find the site’s paid plan to be of much use, use a ChatGPT alternative to perform your tasks.

One of the best (and free) tools you can use is Bing AI. This chatbot uses GPT 4 in its backend, which means you get the same extra features ChatGPT Plus gets you but without the cost. You can also try out various AI art generators if you’re looking to generate graphics online.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Is ChatGPT Down For?

ChatGPT usually isn’t down for more than a few minutes at a time. If you access the AI chatbot and find it busy, wait a few minutes and refresh the site. If the site remains busy, try using it outside of the peak hours and you should be able to get yourself in.

What Can I Do When ChatGPT Is at Capacity?

When ChatGPT is at capacity, wait for the user load to decrease so the site can serve you. You can also get the site’s Plus paid plan, or try out an alternative AI tool.

RELATED: 8 ChatGPT AI Alternatives (Free and Paid)