If you want to get yourself a brand new streaming device, you usually can’t go wrong with a Roku player. Today the company has discounted two of its streaming devices, at up to 20% off on select items.

Let’s begin with the cheapest option: the Roku Express. It’s a tiny device that, despite it fitting in the palm of your hand, is fully capable of streaming your favorite shows and movies in 1080p resolution. It’s the perfect cheap device for those who don’t have a 4K TV just yet (or don’t care for the price), but still want to enjoy the best content streaming services have to offer.

Roku Express (2022 Model) The Roku Express is one of the cheapest ways to enter the Roku ecosystem. No bells and whistles --- just tune into your favorite shows and movies with ease.

It’s usually $30. Right now, though, you can get it for $25. $5 off might not sound like a lot, but it’s a 16% discount and, really, every dollar saved goes a long way.

If you need something a little more capable, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is also discounted. It’s, right now, our choice for the best overall streaming device. Unlike the Roku Express, you don’t need a separate cable. Instead, you just stick it into a free HDMI port in your PC, and that’s it — you can stream thousands of shows and series from your favorite streaming services. Furthermore, it allows for 4K streaming, so you can also check them out in the best quality possible.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a cheap, and painless, way to stream all your favorite movies and shows in ultra-crisp 4K resolution.

Usually, you can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for around $50. Right now, though, it’s down to $40, making it a great deal.