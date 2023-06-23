7/10 ? 1 - Does not work

We’re connected to everything, but everything isn’t quite connected to each other. That’s the difficulty with smart homes. There rarely is a wholly connected system that manages it all. SwitchBot’s Hub 2 tightens the grip on connectivity a bit with an updated IR sensor and Matter compatibility.

As an upgrade from the Mini Hub, the SwitchBot Hub 2 is practically an entirely different thing. While technically just an update, the Hub 2 brings more to the table, starting with a sleek and functional redesign featuring a digital display that’s simple and efficient. Two buttons can practically control your entire home if you can program them accordingly.

Unfortunately, that’s going to be your biggest roadblock. But for all the difficulties I may have had setting up the Hub 2, once it’s working, it’s quite the marvel of a machine. Despite the varied ecosystem of smart home devices I have in my home, SwitchBot did its best to make them all work together.

At the forefront of this capability is Matter, though thanks to improved IR sensors, the smart home protocol isn’t critical to using Hub 2. Interconnectivity between the leaders in automation—Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and Google—and SwitchBot is made possible thanks to Matter integration. It’s a slow rollout to connect all devices, but once Hub 2 is fully functional, it’s possible to have virtually every device in your home managed by one controller.

Here's What We Like Easy initial setup

Simple one-touch controls

Matter support has a promising future

Energy efficiency possibilities are vast And What We Don't Matter support is limited

Some crashing with app

No universal product support across brands

Even supported devices can be difficult to connect

Connectivity Everywhere

Size: 3.15 x 2.76 x .91in (8 x 7 x 2.3cm)

3.15 x 2.76 x .91in (8 x 7 x 2.3cm) Power Source: USB-C cable

USB-C cable Connections: WiFi 802.11 (2.4 GHz only) and Bluetooth 4.2

WiFi 802.11 (2.4 GHz only) and Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth range: 394ft (120m)

394ft (120m) Sensors: Thermometer, hygrometer, and light

Testing out the Hub 2 was really just a matter of diving into its interface, which is primarily on the SwitchBot app (available on iPhone/iPad and Android). My first integration was probably not the prettiest, but I was intrigued by the idea of simply controlling every aspect of my TV with my phone. It’s far from innovative, but not having to download yet another dedicated app and being able to set it up through this tiny hub was quite convenient.

Then I did something completely impractical, just because the Hub 2 allowed me to. I created a scene that turned my TV on when the Hub 2 detects a temperature below 73°F (23°C). It was stupid and has no real-world reason for existing, but it showcases the absolute versatility you can expect with SwitchBot’s Hub 2.

The Hub 2’s compatibility with SwitchBot’s entire ecosystem means you can program your automatic curtain rod opener to open when the current Light Level is low enough or your automated door lock to lock at a specific time on certain days. But it goes even beyond SwitchBot’s selection of devices.

If you can connect your garage door opener to the Hub 2, you can set it so it opens when your phone is detected as little as 300 feet (.1km) away. The app says this is in beta mode, but it worked perfectly fine.

Somewhat Limited Support

The Hub 2 is so versatile because it connects using either Bluetooth or IR detection to brands like Samsung, Panasonic, Sanyo, Bose, and quite a bit more. However, despite how extensive the current list of supported brands is, there are still some compatibility limitations.

As a tech reviewer, dozens of brands cross my desk in a year, and it really highlights how, despite looking at a library of names on the SwitchBot app, I’m still going to struggle to connect everything. For example, Sengled isn’t that unknown, and yet my color-changing bulb is without support. I also have an ECOVAC DEEBOT T9+ vacuum that I couldn’t get to work fully despite ECOVAC being a supported brand.

While SwitchBot improves upon the Hub 2’s compatibility, expect support to be a little scattered unless you’re working with big-name brands.

Matter Is What Matters

One of the biggest draws of the Hub 2 is Matter compatibility, an Internet Protocol extension that utilizes existing smart home technology and cloud services to create a fully interconnected network of devices. Having Matter support allows SwitchBot devices to work with Apple HomeKit.

Before Matter, when you purchased a smart home device, you had to verify its compatibility with your chosen platform. The Hub 2 fixes this by tapping into the Apple HomeKit framework to make SwitchBot devices controllable through the app. While support is relatively limited, and there’s plenty of room to grow, there’s hope for overly simplified home automation. So long as you have the appropriate hub, like Apple TV.

The biggest hurdle is simply support. SwitchBot has a long road ahead to make all of its Hub 2 compatible devices available on Matter. Currently, there’s no timetable as to when that may happen.

Energy-Saving Possibilities

Operating Temperature Range: -4°F to 104°F (-20°C to 40°C)

-4°F to 104°F (-20°C to 40°C) Operating Humidity Range: 0% to 90% relative humidity

0% to 90% relative humidity Infrared Emission Range: max of 32.8y (30m)

max of 32.8y (30m) Infrared Receiving Range: max of 16.4y (15m)

One thing I absolutely enjoyed was the energy-saving potential. The Hub 2 has a thermometer, humidity gauge, and light sensor that can be used to trigger scenes. For example, I have my SwitchBot curtain opener programmed to open when the Hub 2 detects a light level below 2. So, when I turn off my light, the curtain automatically opens. But even better, I have it programmed to run the macro only during office hours.

The Hub 2 can run macros that alter your environment, which can significantly reduce energy bills. While most modern air conditioners can be run on a schedule and trigged to turn on at a certain temperature, the Hub 2 can fine-tune its operations more efficiently. Maybe you want it to kick on when the interior temperature is higher than 75°F but only during daylight hours. Setting the scene is much quicker than navigating your thermostat’s “Schedule” function, and you can have multiple macros running to ensure your home is always at the right temperature.

There is so much you can do with the Hub 2 to maximize your home’s efficiency; it just takes some poking around the app to learn how to set scenes.

A Problematic App

My least favorite part of working with the Hub 2 was the SwitchBot app. I initially had issues with the app crashing every time I tried accessing the Hub 2 interface after accessing and closing it out once. I believe a new firmware update for the Hub 2 fixed the issue, however, so make sure your device is updated to V0.8-0.6.

Like most automation apps, successfully connecting devices can be a frustrating process, and you should expect it to take a few tries before you get the hang of it. Using each device once linked is intuitive, even if they’re not native to SwitchBot, like my TV remote.

Should You Buy the SwitchBot Hub 2?

SwitchBot’s Hub 2 has a little ways to go before it reaches its full potential, but even in its current state, it’s a wonderful device to have around the home. I’ve simplified quite a bit around my house, including my air conditioner, some of my lighting, and, after several attempts, some functions of my robot vacuum cleaner. Though the Hub 2 doesn’t look like much, coupled with SwitchBot’s app, it’s a rather versatile device.

I do wish there were more Matter-compatible devices during the Hub 2’s rollout, but it’s at least good to see the direction SwitchBot is taking its ecosystem. I appreciate simplicity, and the Hub 2 really brings so many of my smart home devices together so I can minimize the time I spend on apps getting everything working.

Barring some confusion and glitches trying to access the Hub 2 via the SwitchBot app (which seems to have been fixed with the V0.8-0.6 update for the Hub), using the device has been a breeze. Navigating the app and figuring out how to set scenes and link infrared devices took a little time to get used to, but once you do one or two, the rest comes quickly. Unless, of course, you’re trying to link a device not outwardly supported. For those, like my ECOVAC DEEBOT T9+ vacuum, it can take a few tries.

The Hub 2 has a very bright future in home automation, even with only partial Matter support of its device lineup.