Kubuntu Focus Ir14 laptop on light blue background
Kubuntu Focus

The options for Linux laptops are growing more and more every day. While System76 mostly leads the charge, Kubuntu Focus also has some options. And this new laptop is geared towards getting work done.

The Kubuntu Focus Ir14 is the latest laptop by the Kubuntu Focus team in partnership with Carbon Systems. According to the press release it’s designed to “exude quality everywhere the customer looks and touches.” While we can’t evaluate that statement before we get our hands on one of these—and we do plan on reviewing this laptop—the Focus Ir14 sure has a premium look, with a metal finish and narrow screen bezels.

Kubuntu Focus Ir14 laptop on dark blue background
Kubuntu Focus

Going to the screen, the 1920×1200 display is great for reading with its 16:10 aspect ratio, and its Intel Core i5-12450H CPU means that the laptop won’t disappoint anyone in terms of performance. In addition, it can be equipped with up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage, with optional (and free) full disk encryption. And of course, it’s pre-configured with Kubuntu 22.04 LTS out of the box.

Other features include a Kensington lock, an SD card reader, a headphone jack, and Thunderbolt 4. No dedicated graphics card, but then again, this isn’t a gaming laptop. It’s an amazing unit for the kind of Linux enthusiast who doesn’t want to compromise on looks or specs, and who wants to get work done regardless of where they are.

Source: Kubuntu Focus

