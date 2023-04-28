Windows 11 arrived in October 2021, and since then, Windows 10 hasn’t received much attention. Microsoft has now confirmed that there won’t be any more major updates for Windows 10.

Microsoft published a blog post that explains Windows 10 support will end on October 14, 2025, which we knew already. It also has a new piece of information: there will be no more new versions of Windows 10. Windows 10 22H2 will remain as the last version, which arrived in October 2022, not long after Windows 11 recieved its 22H2 update. It’s not a surprise that Microsoft will leave it there — 22H2 was already such a minor update.

In a blog post, Microsoft said, “We highly encourage you to transition to Windows 11 now as there won’t be any additional Windows 10 feature updates. If you and/or your organization must remain on Windows 10 for now, please update to Windows 10, version 22H2 to continue receiving monthly security update releases through October 14, 2025.”

The company also announced that a Long-Term Servicing Channel, or LTSC, version of Windows 11 is in development. Microsoft currently offers several Windows 10 LTSC editions, which are aimed at embedded devices and PCs that need a stable software platform without frequent changes. Windows 10 LTSC does not include Cortana, Edge, or any Universal Windows Apps, and a small community has grown around using it on home PCs for a less bloated Windows experience.

If you’re still on Windows 10, you have a little over two years left of security updates left — after that, you’ll need to switch to Windows 11 (or desktop Linux) to remain secure.