To fix Windows 11's "Something Didn't Go as Planned" error, temporarily uninstall Malwarebytes, correct the System partition ID, free up some storage space, use "Windows Update" troubleshooter, clear Windows Update cache, and fix corrupted system files. If these fixes don't work, reset the PC.

Is the “Something Didn’t Go As Planned” error preventing you from installing your Windows 11 updates? Worry not—there are a few ways to get around this problem so you can install all your system updates successfully. Here’s how.

Why Do You Get a “Something Didn’t Go As Planned” Error?

Most often, the cause for Windows 11 displaying a “Something Didn’t Go As Planned” error message, as reported by users online, is the lack of a correct ID for the system partition. This system partition ID may have been altered or erased, causing your updates to fail to install.

Other potential causes include Malwarebytes interfering with your update, your disk not having adequate free space, Windows’ update cache being problematic, your PC having corrupt system files, and more.

How to Resolve a “Something Didn’t Go As Planned” Windows Error

To fix a “Something Didn’t Go As Planned” error on your Windows 11 PC, try the various solutions given below, from top to bottom. One or more of these fixes will likely resolve your problem, allowing you to install your updates successfully.

Remove Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is an anti-malware app, and this app may be interfering with your Windows updates, causing them to fail to install. In this case, remove the app from your PC, and your issue will be resolved.

The reason we’re recommending you to use this solution first is that interference from Malwarebytes is a very common cause of problems like a failed update. You can reinstall the app after you’ve fixed your issue, so there’s nothing for you to lose here.

To remove the app, head into Settings > Apps > Apps & Features. Next to “Malwarebytes,” click the three dots and choose “Uninstall.” Then, in the open prompt, select “Uninstall.”

Once the app is gone, retry installing your Windows update. If it works, reinstall Malwarebytes, and if it didn’t, proceed to the next step.

Set the Correct ID for Your System Partition

One reason Windows 11 displays a “Something Didn’t Go As Planned” error is that your system partition’s ID is not correct. You can fix this by re-assigning the correct ID to the partition.

While you can use other simpler solutions below, we recommend trying this solution before you move on, as this method seems to have fixed the above-mentioned error for many users.

To use the solution, open the “Start” menu, find “Command Prompt”, and select “Run as Administrator.” In the “User Account Control” prompt, choose “Yes.”

In Command Prompt, type the following command and press Enter. The first command here opens the “diskpart” utility and the second command lists all your available disks.

diskpart list disk

Find the disk where you’ve installed Windows 11. Note the number displayed in the “Disk ###” column for that disk. Then, enter the following command replacing “0” with your noted number.

select disk 0

Now that your Windows 11 disk is selected, run the following command to view your disk partitions.

list partition

In the partition list, find the partition whose “Type” column says “System.” Then, run the following command replacing “1” with the number of your system partition.

select partition 1

To now assign the correct ID to your system partition, use the following command:

SET ID=c12a7328-f81f-11d2-ba4b-00a0c93ec93b

Your system partition now has the correct ID. Reboot your PC and install your Windows update.

Free Up Your Disk Space

Not having adequate free disk space can also cause Windows 11 to fail to install your system updates. In this case, free up your storage space, and your issue will be resolved.

You can do that by removing unwanted photos, videos, documents, and other files from your PC. You can also uninstall unwanted apps to make storage space. Clearing your Windows 11 cache is also a good idea to get rid of unnecessary files that are occupying your disk storage.

Once you’ve freed up some disk space, re-run your Windows update, and it will likely go through without any issues.

Use the Windows Update Troubleshooter

Windows 11 includes a Windows Update troubleshooter that you can use when you experience issues updating your system. This tool runs on its own, meaning it automatically finds the update issues on your PC and offers fixes for those issues.

To use it, head into Settings > System > Troubleshoot > Other Troubleshooters. Then, next to “Windows Update,” click “Run.”

Follow the on-screen instructions, and your update issue will be fixed.

Clear Your Windows Update Cache

Windows’s update cache might have gone corrupt, causing your updates to fail to install. You can fix that by clearing all your update cache files. Doing so doesn’t delete any of your personal files or affect other Windows functionalities.

To start, open “Run” using Windows+R. Type the following and press Enter:

services.msc

In “Services,” find the “Windows Update” service, right-click it, and choose “Stop.” You’re stopping the “Windows Update” service before you delete the update files.

Keep the “Services” window open, and launch “Run” using Windows+R. This time around, type the following and press Enter:

C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution

You’re now in Windows Update’s cache folder. Select all files in this folder by pressing Ctrl+A. Then, right-click a chosen file and select “Delete” (a trash can icon).

Once your files are deleted, come back to the “Services” window. Here, right-click the “Windows Update” service and choose “Start.” You can retry installing your Windows updates.

Fix Corrupt Windows Files

If Windows continues to display a “Something Didn’t Go As Planned” error, your system’s core files might be corrupt. Viruses or other malicious items may have impacted these files, making them unusable.

In this case, use your PC’s built-in SFC (System File Checker) tool to find and fix all corrupt files on your computer. This tool runs on its own and fixes all the files for you, so you don’t have to do much.

To run it, open “Start,” find “Command Prompt”, and select “Run as Administrator.” In the “User Account Control” prompt, select “Yes.”

In Command Prompt, type the following command and press Enter. This command asks Windows Update to download the files required to fix your system’s broken files.

DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth

When the above command has finished running, run the following command to start finding and fixing your system’s corrupt files:

sfc /scannow

Wait while Windows fixes your files. When it’s done, reboot your PC and retry installing your Windows updates.

Reset Windows 11

If nothing else works, your last resort is to reset your Windows 11 PC to the factory settings. Doing so erases all your custom configuration, some of which may be causing your update issue, and allows you to set up various setting options from scratch.

When you reset your PC, you lose your apps and settings, but you don’t lose your personal files.

To start, access Settings > System > Recovery. Next to “Reset This PC,” click “Reset PC.”

On the “Reset This PC” window, select “Keep My Files” so your files aren’t deleted.

Follow the on-screen instructions to finish resetting your PC. When that’s done, re-run your Windows update.

And those are some of the ways to fix the “Something Didn’t Go As Planned” error and update your Windows 11 PC successfully. Enjoy using your updated computer!