You might think that wireless controllers are always the way to go, but don’t discount the advantages of using a wired controller! Let’s take a closer look at why using a wired controller might be a better option for you.

Goodbye to Battery Anxiety

If you’ve ever been in the middle of a heated gaming session only to be interrupted by a low battery notification, you know the frustration that comes with it. But with a wired controller, there’s no need to worry about battery life or the hassle of charging. Simply plug in your controller and play with confidence, free from battery anxiety.

You can also take advantage of long USB cables to easily bridge the gap to your couch from your console or PC. And even if you’re gaming on a phone with a USB-C port, connecting via wire is easier than you might think.

Zero (-ish) Latency

Wireless controllers may be convenient, but they can introduce latency or input lag. This means that there can be a delay between when you press a button and when the game reacts to your input. While the latency with modern wireless controllers is minimal, it can still make a difference in competitive gaming or rhythm-based games. Wired controllers minimize latency, ensuring that your inputs are precise and timely.

Perfect Consistency

Wireless signals can be subject to interference from other devices or objects. If you have a lot of devices competing for airspace in your gaming area, you may experience inconsistent controller performance. Wired controllers offer a consistent connection that isn’t affected by interference or other signal issues. This reliability ensures that your gaming experience isn’t interrupted at a crucial moment, especially in a competitive game!

Wired Controllers Are Cheaper

Wired controllers are generally more affordable than their wireless counterparts. Without the need for wireless technology, batteries, and charging systems, manufacturers can produce wired controllers at a lower cost, and those savings are passed on to you. If you’re on a budget or want to save money, choosing a wired controller is a smart decision.

There are no purely wireless first-party modern controllers, but plenty of great third-party controllers are on the market. Of course, if you already have one of these wireless controllers you can just use them as wired controllers at no additional cost.

Hassle-Free Plug and Play

Wireless controllers require a syncing process with your console, which can be frustrating and time-consuming, especially if you need to connect multiple controllers. With a wired controller, you can simply plug it in and start playing right away. There’s no need to worry about syncing issues or pairing problems, making the process much more straightforward and hassle-free.

For PC gamers, the process of getting your controller to work correctly over Bluetooth can be a particular issue. Even if it worked before, driver changes, updates, and various other causes can lead you into a troubleshooting spiral instead of just playing your game. Instead, just plug your controller into your PC and you’ll be playing in seconds.

While wireless controllers may seem like the obvious choice, a wired controller is a viable option that offers several advantages. From improved performance and consistency to affordability and convenience, a wired controller is definitely worth considering.