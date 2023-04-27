Razer sells a lot of gaming headsets, and at least some of them are great. Now there’s another option aimed at improved microphone quality: the BlackShark V2 Pro.

Razer has announced the BlackShark V2 Pro, its latest gaming headset. Like other Razer products, this is marketed as “being made for gamers by gamers,” and it has really enticing specifications. For one, it has a “Hyperclear” super wideband microphone for amazing sound quality, as well as 50mm titanium drivers and noise-isolating earcups, ensuring what you hear doesn’t leak out. In the battery life department, it doesn’t disappoint either, with 70 hours of battery life on one single charge, with support for Type-C charging.

These are Razer’s most premium headphones to date, and the feature set sure does show it well. The only bad thing about them, though, is the price. They cost $199.99, meaning that it’s also among the more expensive gaming headphones your money can buy. Then again, seeing the specs, they’re probably worth it if you’re in the hunt for headphones that will be a perfect fit for those strong gaming sessions.

You can check them out on Razer’s online store, and they should start appearing at other stores soon as well.