Microsoft has been selling keyboards, webcams, mics, and other PC accessories for decades, some of which have been praised as excellent hardware. The few remaining Microsoft-branded devices are now being discontinued in favor of Surface products.

Nikkei initially reported that Microsoft is scaling back production of PC accessories, including keyboards with Surface branding, but Microsoft clarified to The Verge that products with the Surface name aren’t going anywhere. Instead, it’s devices without the Surface name that are getting the boot.

Microsoft’s current lineup of non-Surface accessories includes the Modern USB-C Speaker, Wireless Comfort Desktop keyboard, USB-C Travel Hub, Modern Wireless Headset, Bluetooth mouse, Designer Compact Keyboard, Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse, and others. There’s also a Modern Webcam that was released less than two years ago. The company’s ergonomic keyboards have been especially popular over the years, as well as the IntelliMouse series (one is pictured above) — both of which have modern equivalents sold today under the Microsoft brand.

There are Surface-brand equivalents to some, but not all, of the Microsoft-brand products. For example, the Modern Webcam doesn’t have a direct replacement right now. Microsoft has also tried to position Surface as a premium brand over the years, so those accessories are far more expensive — the current Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard is $45 right now, while the Surface Ergonomic Keyboard is a whopping $130.

Even though companies like Logitech have taken up the crown for budget PC accessories in recent years, many of Microsoft’s accessories were great for the price. Personally, I used a Microsoft Sculpt Comfort as my travel mouse for several years, and I have an old IntelliMouse as a spare mouse.

Microsoft told The Verge in a statement, “Going forward, we are focusing on our Windows PC accessories portfolio under the Surface brand. We will continue to offer a range of Surface branded PC Accessories — including mice, keyboards, pens, docks, adaptive accessories, and more. Existing Microsoft branded PC accessories like mice, keyboards, and webcams will continue to be sold in existing markets at existing sell-in prices while supplies last.”