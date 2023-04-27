Microsoft Loop entered public preview earlier this year as a new collaborative notes tool, like Notion or Google Workspace Spaces. The public preview was limited to a desktop web app, but now the mobile apps are rolling out more widely.

There were already Android and iPhone apps available for Loop (the Android one arrived a little later), but they only worked with work or school accounts. Microsoft has now updated the apps to support personal Microsoft accounts as well, so anyone can take them for a spin.

Microsoft Loop is a project management and notes app, intended for use alone or with a team. You can share access to a workspace with others, with pages that synchronize changes in real-time, like Google Docs. Pages can have text, images, tables, task lists, and other interactive elements, and you can embed comment threads for discussions with other participants. The mobile apps are probably more for checking up on your projects rather than extended editing sessions, but they’re helpful.

The Android app is available normally on the Google Play Store, but the iPhone app is still in a TestFlight beta program that is currently full. Hopefully, Microsoft will roll out Loop as a normal App Store app soon. You can try it out on your computer from loop.microsoft.com.