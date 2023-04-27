The Galaxy Watch 5 is Samsung’s newest smartwatch, built for the company’s own Galaxy smartphones and other Android devices. Now you can pick one up at a discount.

Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 5 last year, marking the company’s second (modern) watch to run Google’s Wear OS software platform, instead of Samsung’s own Tizen OS. As a result, it has access to watch apps like Google Maps, Spotify, YouTube Music, Samsung Fit, Google Fit, and more. It can show notifications from your phone, and record health data like steps and workouts. The Watch 5 is our favorite smartwatch for Android, thanks to its premium build and excellent software.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 The Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale at Amazon in multiple sizes and color options, and some models have LTE support.

Samsung has discounted the Galaxy Watch 5 in several colors, sizes, and connectivity options for a limited time. The prices range from the regular 40mm model for $219 (22% off) to the 44mm LTE version for $279 (22% off). Most, if not all, of the discounted models match their previous all-time low prices.

The main catch with the Watch 5 is that it only works with Android phones. If you have an iPhone, you’re best off with an Apple Watch.