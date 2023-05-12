With the rise of AI technology, there’s never been a better time to start protecting your personal online data. AI has given scammers easier ways to create more sophisticated and convincing scams, making personal data removal tools like Incogni a huge advantage in the fight to hide your private info and to keep you safer, both online and in the real world.

How Do Scammers Use AI?

In no time at all, scammers have figured out how to exploit the latest AI technology and trick people into handing over their important data, or using their easily-accessible personal data against them. From deceptive phone calls and emails to personalized scamming techniques, AI has provided fraudsters with more ways to potentially access your personal information.

With AI-generated voice calls, scammers are able to create fake audio recordings and mimic anyone’s voice — including close friends and family members — to impersonate them. The audio can sound so authentic, that you may be convinced to send money or freely disclose your personal data. As if phone calls weren’t deceptive enough, scammers can also use AI to create deep fake images or videos depicting someone doing or saying something they never actually did or said. These deep fakes can potentially be used to blackmail you or for some other malicious purpose.

Incogni Data Removal Protect your personal data from AI scammers with Incogni's data removal services.

Scammers can also attempt to trick you online with AI chatbots by engaging in online conversations that are indistinguishable from those with real people. With chatbots, scammers are able to distribute malware or collect your personal data, such as passwords, credit card numbers, and more.

With scammers relying on AI technology, even your personal email isn’t safe. It now takes online thieves little time to analyze your online behavior and tailor phishing emails to your unique interests or recent activity. Scammers can craft emails that appear as though they’re from a trusted source, such as a friend, family member, or colleague. Known as spear-phishing, these emails are more convincing than ever before, possibly making you open to falling for the deception.

Your online activity can be used for more than just phishing emails, and when combined with social media, scammers have access to a wealth of your personal information. Social media pages often contain names, addresses, phone numbers, interests, and more. Con artists can use this data, along with your social media posts and online activity, to generate personalized messages that are designed to manipulate you into divulging personal information. This social engineering technique may even cause you to unwillingly take other actions that benefit the scammers.

How Incogni Thwarts AI Scammers

With all of these new ways scammers can exploit AI technology, it’s more important than ever to protect your personal data with Incogni’s removal services. By eliminating your data from known online databases, scammers won’t have the access they need to use your information in manipulative ways.

People Search Sites give fraudsters a way to freely obtain public records about your life. To protect your personal data, Incogni can identify these records and request that they be permanently removed or redacted. Incogni can also help to prevent spear-phishing attacks by removing the data scammers may use to create personalized, manipulative messages.

Data brokers are another avenue for scammers to access your personal information. These companies collect your personal data and sell it to third parties, some of whom may be potential scammers. Incogni can reduce the amount of your personal data that is available for purchase by requesting that it be removed by the data brokers on your behalf.

Protect Your Personal Data With Incogni

Safeguard yourself against identity theft and AI scams with Incogni. They’re dedicated to protecting your online personal data and keeping it out of the hands of scammers, so you can use the internet with peace of mind.

While Incogni’s data removal services can be purchased on a monthly basis for $12.99 per month, or annually for $77.88 per year, the company is offering an exclusive discount to How-To Geek readers for a limited time. Pay only $35.05 (55% off) for an annual plan with discount code HTG55 and start protecting your online data today.