ChatGPT is one of the most popular AI tools at the moment, but it’s still lacking some fairly basic privacy features — just ask Italy. The service is now rolling out a mode that will keep your conversations relatively private.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, DALL-E, and other tools, has announced a new option for ChatGPT to turn off your chat history. By default, your chat history is saved when using ChatGPT, and remains accessible in the sidebar unless you delete each individual chat. When you turn off chat history, your conversations won’t be used to “train and improve” AI models and won’t appear in the sidebar.

OpenAI said in a blog post, “These controls, which are rolling out to all users starting today, can be found in ChatGPT’s settings and can be changed at any time. We hope this provides an easier way to manage your data than our existing opt-out process. When chat history is disabled, we will retain new conversations for 30 days and review them only when needed to monitor for abuse, before permanently deleting.”

That last point is important — your conversations with ChatGPT are still recorded, but will eventually be deleted. OpenAI is also working on a separate Business subscription, aimed at “professionals who need more control over their data as well as enterprises seeking to manage their end users.” That could be helpful for the companies warning their employees against using ChatGPT, for fears that their confidential data could be integrated (intentionally or otherwise) into AI models. Amazon and Walmart have warned their employees not to use ChatGPT with confidential information, while others like Verizon have reportedly blocked employee access to ChatGPT entirely.