Google Workspace tools such as Docs, Sheets, and Slides are great, and they’ve improved a lot over the past years. Still, it can be occasionally hard to navigate or find the right option. Now, with a search bar, this is finally getting better.

All three of Google’s tools for online document editing are improving with the addition of a search bar. It’s a tiny pill-shaped bar to the top left of your window that will, once it rolls out to you, let you look up commonly used features and tools. This also extends to specific instructions, such as setting cells in alternating colors or eliminating a certain number of rows.

This can come in very handy for many people. Even if you know where tools are, and how to use them, the fact that you can look up specific actions and instructions can save a lot of time in your workflow. And while Docs, Sheets, and Slides are already fairly easy to get the hang of, this can make the suite way easier to use for a wider range of people.

Google says that the feature is rolling out to everyone starting today, but it might take two to four weeks for it to roll out to all users. I checked if I had it while writing this post, but as of the time of writing, it hasn’t rolled out for me yet. Your mileage may vary, though.