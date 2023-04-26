There are two kinds of people: people who actively put off updates for as long as possible (even though you shouldn’t), and those who want new features as soon as possible. If you’re in the latter camp, Microsoft is giving you a much-needed option in Windows 11.

Now, if you have Windows 11, preview update KB5025305 is adding a toggle that will let you opt into being first in line for new features and non-security updates. To enable this, you just need to go to Start > Settings > Windows Update and enable the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” toggle. Once you do, Microsoft will place your PC in the first rollout groups whenever Windows updates are distributed.

Note: The toggle does not affect recommended security updates, which will still be installed as usual. The toggle won't be enabled for managed devices (those that are managed by Windows Update for Business or WSUS). — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) April 25, 2023

Note that this doesn’t affect security updates — you’ll continue getting those like usual. This toggle mainly affects the kinds of updates that bring new features and other improvements to the operating system. It’s common for those updates to take several months before everyone has them, especially the larger upgrades like last year’s Windows 11 22H2 update. That’s usually because there are lingering bugs or some other issue, but if you don’t want to wait, now you have the option to get updates almost immediately.

This should be rolling out to everyone during the May 2023 Patch Tuesday, so keep an eye out for this update.