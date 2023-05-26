What to Look for in a Smart Space Heater in 2023

Homes are getting smarter by the day. Now, we can lock doors remotely, view real-time feeds of security cameras, and even clean up after our pets via a robot mop. While some smart home devices seem gimmicky, having the ability to control a room’s heating is something that most households can use.

But we’re not talking about smart thermostats—we’re talking about smart space heaters that are conveniently sized to add the right amount of heat to a room when you need it.

Wi-Fi space heaters connect to your home’s Wi-Fi so you can control them via a compatible app on your smartphone. Some even offer voice assistant compatibility to heat a room using simple voice commands. Some of the best smart space heaters will even notify you when the desired heat has been reached so you can switch it off and save electricity.

Smart space heaters are designed to heat spaces without taking up much physical space. With all our devices in our daily lives, the last thing you want is a chunky electric heater taking up space.

So, consider the room you have, the features you want, and how much you want to be able to control your smart space heater, then dive into our recommendations below.

Pros ✓ Smart functionality

Smart functionality ✓ Warms up quickly

Warms up quickly ✓ Timer function

Timer function ✓ Runs quiet

Runs quiet ✓ Multiple speed settings Cons ✗ Expensive

No matter the size of your home, the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool is a suitably sized device that can easily fit into a bedroom, lounge, or wherever else you may need it to go. Although you can control this smart space heater (and air purifier) with the included remote, one of the stand-out features here is that it can be controlled using the Dyson Link app on your smartphone.

Using the app, you can instantly view temperature and air quality reports, set airflow modes and oscillation angles, and schedule up to seven days of events. It’s incredibly convenient, which makes this Dyson device a great—but expensive—investment. But having the benefit of smart heating, cooling, and air purification in one place justifies the price tag.

Better yet, the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool requires no assembly. You only need to worry about the filter that can be inserted in a few seconds. When the filter needs changing after about a year, which you will be notified about in your app, it’s easy to swap it out.

Room heating is quick and can be done via the remote or app. Using the app, you can see the air pollution levels, room temperature, and humidity. It’s also compatible with Alexa, so you can issue voice commands like “Alexa, heat the room to 80 degrees Fahrenheit”. Finally, you can share the location of your space heater to see the current weather conditions in your area.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one smart device that will heat, purify, and cool a large room, the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool is the best, hands down.

Best Smart Space Heater Overall Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Heating, cooling, and air purification from one convenient device is what the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool offers. With smart functionality and Alexa commands, it's easy to control your room's heating (and cooling) no matter where you are.

Best Budget Smart Space Heater: Govee Space Heater

Pros ✓ Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled ✓ Long power cord

Long power cord ✓ Budget-friendly

Budget-friendly ✓ Built-in thermostat Cons ✗ Base is a little unstable on carpet

Base is a little unstable on carpet ✗ Lack of remote control

The Govee Space Heater is a budget-friendly smart space heater with all the bells and whistles but a smaller price tag. It works with Google Assistant, Alexa, and offers seamless controls via the Govee Home app. This space heater is also suitable for most average-sized rooms, maintaining temperatures between 68-77 degrees Fahrenheit within a 160-270 square foot area.

Once turned on, the Govee Space Heater warms up in seconds, pushing hot air into the space and covering the whole room when oscillating. To ramp up things, you can choose between low, medium, and high fan settings, but be warned that things can get noisy at the highest setting.

For safety purposes, the Govee Space Heater features a tip-over switch and over-heating protection. Although the base can feel a little less sturdy on carpet compared to a hard floor, the reassurance is there from the safety features, especially if you have children around.

With a built-in thermostat, this smart space heater can turn on and off the heat when required. The thermostat monitors the room’s temperature and turns off when the set temperature is reached. Similarly, if the set temperature drops by more than four degrees, the Govee Space Heater will kick back into action. Moreover, you can pair the heater with the Govee Thermo-Hygrometer to reach even more areas of a larger room.

Using the Govee Home app is simple and effective. You can set on/off timers, heat levels, fan speeds, oscillation, and even lock the device so no other members of your household can change the settings. Although a remote control is not included, you can use Google Assistant, Alexa, and IFTTT to issue voice commands.

Best Budget Smart Space Heater Govee Space Heater Warm up the rooms in your home easily (and remotely) with the Govee Space Heater. With over-tip and overheating protection, it's a safe and budget-friendly choice for family homes.

Best Portable Smart Space Heater: Atomi Smart Heater

Pros ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ App works well

App works well ✓ Fan performs quietly

Fan performs quietly ✓ Small enough to place on a desk Cons ✗ Only works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi bands

Only works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi bands ✗ No built-in thermostat

Thanks to its size and wide-angle oscillation, the Atomi Smart Heater can be placed almost anywhere while delivering 1500W of power. With anti-tip and over-heat protection, you should feel more comfortable leaving it on when you’re not in the room.

If the heater were to fall over if it was knocked, you’ll get a notification on your phone (if you’ve connected to the Atomi Smart app) to let you know it’s tipped over. The heater will automatically shut off, too, for added reassurance.

When connected to the app, the Atomi Smart Heater can be turned on and off, even if you’re not at home. You can adjust the temperature, create schedules, and receive important notifications. You can also control the smart space heater at home using voice commands with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

If, however, you don’t want to use Wi-Fi, the Atomi Smart Heater can still be controlled manually. This is less convenient if you’re in another room or not at home, but useful if you walk past and want to adjust the settings.

Affordable, compact, and quiet, the Atomi Smart Heater is a powerful device that can heat up to 70 degrees Fahrenheit in seconds. It’s a great investment if you are looking for a space heater that you can take with you, too, thanks to its size.

Best Portable Smart Space Heater Atomi Smart Heater Despite its small size, this smart heater can deliver 1500W of power and heat up to 70 degrees Fahrenheit in a mere few seconds. It can be placed on a tabletop, on the floor, or even the kitchen side.

Best Smart Space Heater for Large Rooms: Heat Storm HS-1500-PHX-WIFI

Pros ✓ Wall mountable

Wall mountable ✓ Child lock

Child lock ✓ Included remote control

Included remote control ✓ Multiple modes and features Cons ✗ Lack of oscillation

Lack of oscillation ✗ Not particularly stylish

Designed to be mounted on a wall, the Heat Storm HS-1500-PHX-WIFI could easily be mistaken for an air conditioner due to its design. But don’t let it fool you, as it’s packed with features and can heat a 150 sq. ft. well-insulated room or even up to 1000 sq. ft. as a supplemental heat source.

On the front of this space heater is a touchscreen control panel. You’ll see the settings displayed here and can adjust the screen’s brightness. Low and high heat modes are available, as is Eco mode, which lets you choose a temperature to maintain. Since this space heater is also Wi-Fi enabled, you can control the Heat Storm HS-1500 via your smartphone.

When connected to a 2.4GHz network, you can use the companion app to control the heater. You can set the temperature and see the temperature of the heater using your smartphone, wherever you are. However, unlike some other smart space heaters, you won’t be able to control the Heat Storm using a voice assistant.

What makes the Heat Storm HS-1500-PHX-WIFI stand out is the size of the area it can heat. Boasting 5200 BTU, you can expect this heater to warm up a 150 sq. ft. room quickly and efficiently. It’s an ideal smart space heater for lounges, bedrooms, or office spaces. It also features a child lock, tip-over protection, and overheat protection.

Best Smart Space Heater for Large Rooms Heat Storm HS-1500-PHX-WIFI Heat rooms up to 150 sq. ft. quickly, or use the Heat Storm as a supplementary heat source in areas up to 1000 sq. ft.

Pros ✓ Compact and stylish

Compact and stylish ✓ Powerful for its size

Powerful for its size ✓ Quiet operation

Quiet operation ✓ Affordable Cons ✗ No Wi-Fi or smart features

Measuring just 40.5cm x 14.5cm, the Dreo Solaris H3 Slim is a stylish, compact, and powerful space heater. Unfortunately, it doesn’t boast any smart features, so you can’t connect to it via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, nor can you control it using a voice assistant or your smartphone. However, it does boast five modes and can heat up to 75 degrees Fahrenheit in just two seconds.

Like other space heaters, the Dreo Solaris H3 Slim’s Eco mode will automatically turn off when it reaches a set temperature. Alternatively, you can use the timer function to set a timer for up to 12 hours.

Multiple safety features will reassure you if you’re worried about leaving this space heater on when you’re not around. This includes built-in tip-over protection, spark-proof and flame-retardant design, overheat protection, and a reinforced safety plug.

You can’t control this space heater via your smartphone, so you can use the included remote control instead. This will allow you to manage the Dreo Solaris H3 Slim up to 26 feet away. Alternatively, the panel on top of the heater allows you to adjust the controls on the cool-to-touch panel.

Thanks to the hidden carry handle, this space heater is also extremely portable—perfect for taking on vacation or moving to different areas of your home, and suitable for covering spaces up to 270 sq. ft.

If you’re looking for an efficient and powerful space heater that won’t disturb you while you sleep, this device runs at a mere 37.5dB, thanks to Dreo’s ObliqueAirflow system. Heat a room fast with the Dreo Solaris H3 Slim, supported by a high-torque motor that can deliver strong heat up to 10 feet per second and enjoy 70-degree oscillation so no corner is forgotten.

Best Space Heater Dreo Solaris Slim H3 Ditching the smart features, the Dreo Solaris Slim H3 offers powerful heating for rooms up to 270 sq. ft., alongside a stylish and portable design.

Frequently Asked Questions