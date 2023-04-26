The RTX 4070 is poised to be a promising mid-range graphics card. For $599, you’re getting the performance of an RTX 3080, and it’s probably among the best cards you can get for the price. But if you’re not into self-building, you can now get it in a prebuilt PC from CyberPowerPC.

The famous third-party PC builder has added the RTX 4070 to its list of options for knitting out a gaming PC. This joins the RTX 4070 Ti, the RTX 4080, and the RTX 4090, which were already present among its options, with the new RTX 4070 being the cheapest in the range. This can be a great option if you want to buy a computer with an RTX 4070, but you’d rather not take the burden of building the PC on your own.

This will, of course, come at a premium. On CyberPowerPC’s website, outfitting a PC with an Intel Core i9-13900KF, 32GB of RAM, and an RTX 4070 can be over $2,000. You can save money by taking the self-building route, as you only need to pay for the cost of the parts plus shipping, while CyberPowerPC and other aggregators will charge you a premium for its services. Then again, that’s another debate of its own.

CyberPowerPC Prebuilt Computers CyberPowerPC is one of the best options for shopping pre-built PCs. A custom-built PC, without the hassle of building it yourself.

If you want to get a PC built by CyberPowerPC, and you want it to sport an RTX 4070, make sure to check out CyberPowerPC’s website now.