WhatsApp used to be famously hostile to using multiple devices, as the web version even used to require a permanent connection to your phone to function. That has been slowly changing, though. Now, WhatsApp can finally be used across multiple phones.

Since it was launched, WhatsApp could only be tied to one smartphone. Now, WhatsApp has finalized its multi-device rollout, giving you the ability to use WhatsApp from multiple smartphones. You can now open WhatsApp in up to three additional devices, and you’re able to link them the same way you can currently link a computer or a tablet. All devices will connect to WhatsApp independently from one another, and WhatsApp will synchronize all sent and received messages across all the devices that are linked.

Multi-phone support been a highly requested feature, but it’s also been a long time coming. First, WhatsApp rolled out this multi-device capability to computers first, before rolling it out to tablets. Now, it’s finally landing on phones. This can come in handy if, for example, you happen to have a secondary Android phone alongside your iPhone, or vice versa.

This update will be rolling out to everyone within the next few weeks, so be on the lookout for an update.