Having a failsafe like AppleCare+ in case your phone breaks, or disaster strikes, can definitely be helpful. Verizon’s Mobile Protect program is becoming a much better option for that insurance, as long as you’re a Verizon customer.

Verizon has announced changes to its Mobile Protect device protection plan, all of which are making the plan much more enticing. The latest updates include a $0 deductible for cracked screen repairs (previously $29), a $99 deductible for damage replacements (previously up to $249), unlimited claims, and data recovery services even if you killed your phone.

These features are in addition to the continuation of previous offerings such as fast battery replacements for a number of phones, same-day delivery and setup, and 24/7 access to tech support and digital security and privacy tools. You also get access to Digital Secure, a range of tools to secure your hardware and your online life.

Verizon customers can sign up for Verizon Mobile Protect when purchasing a new device online or at any physical store. For the rest of us, AppleCare+ is an option for Apple devices, and Samsung offers a similar Samsung Care+ plan for some of its products.