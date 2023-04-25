It can be hard to come across the right drone, but DJI has some of the finest options in the market. The company has just announced what could very well be one of the best drones out there, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro.

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro’s flagship feature is its array of three cameras. It employs the same 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera from the regular Mavic 3 series but doubles down on it with the addition of two extra lenses — one 1/1.3″ camera with 3x optical zoom and a 70mm focal length, and another 1/2″ camera with 7x optical zoom and a 166mm focal length. With this array of cameras, the drone is suited to capture up to 5.1K at 50fps, as well as DCI 4K at 120fps.

With its newly-gained 7x optical zoom capabilities, courtesy of its array of cameras, it can also record up to 4K at 60fps that way. The drone is also capable of shooting 12-bit RAW photos with a native dynamic range of up to 12.8 stops. The cameras in this drone support Apple ProRes 422 HQ, Apple ProRes 422, and Apple ProRes 422 LT encoding, and for saving everything, you have a 1TB SSD.

The Mavic 3 Pro can now be ordered from DJI’s online store and other stores like Amazon, starting at $2,199, with combos going up to $4,799.